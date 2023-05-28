This Boris Karloff crime thriller brought old and new Hollywood together

Peter BogdanovitchIt is Targets is a truly unique product of movie history, caught in the middle of old and new Hollywood. It’s the kind of angry, cynical thriller that would become popular in the 1970s, while having an overt admiration for classic studio films from Hollywood’s Golden Age. The movie isn’t just about those things, it’s a by-product of them. Targets is Bogdanovich’s feature debut, a film that stars the classic horror icon Boris Karloff and was produced by the legendary Roger Corman, a figure who made incredibly transgressive films and helped pave the way for many New Hollywood personalities. If you’re looking for a solid thriller, then you can’t miss Targets. But if you’re a cinephile looking for a bit more, perhaps a fascinating piece of cinematic history that’s way ahead of its time, then you can’t get any better than this.

Targets is a 1968 crime thriller that hit at a very formative time for the movie industry. 68 was a huge year in general, setting the stage for New Hollywood by being filled with one game-changing release after another. Special effects have been revolutionized by 2001: A Space Odysseythe boundaries of horror have been shattered by Rosemary’s baby And night of the living deadand more in his own corner, Targets quietly made things happen.





‘Targets’ is the perfect collision of old and new Hollywood

Image via Paramount Pictures

Targets follows two distinct storylines waiting to collide at any moment. A story follows Byron Orlock (Boris Karloff), an aging horror actor who has become disenchanted with the business and wants out as soon as possible, but before he can end his career he must make one last public appearance in a drive- to the screening of one of his films. Another follows Bobby Thompson (Tim O’Kelly), a young married man who lives with his wife and parents and spends his free time collecting and shooting with his father. Early on, he begins to show signs of mental illness and eventually gets into a shootout around Los Angeles, which leads to Orlock being thrown out.

Targets is a tough watch today. We live in a world where there’s a mass shooting seemingly every two weeks, so throwing a shooter movie doesn’t seem like anyone’s first choice. If you know anything about the movie, chances are you’re aware of its violent nature, so the direction the plot takes won’t surprise you. First-time watchers, on the other hand, should know what to expect.

If you don’t know where Orlock and Thompson’s stories are going, then the first half of the movie is going to feel disjointed. Orlock spends the first half of the film doing his best to break out of the movie industry, with his scenes playing out like standard classic drama (they can even be a bit silly at times). Thompson’s story, on the other hand, is much more like a modern film. The scenes that follow him at home, in the armory, and taking him from set to set are more in line with the films of David Fincher And Martin Scorsese that these are the other films that Corman had produced. Early in the run, Thompson checks himself in as he slowly begins to lose touch with reality and even tries to get his wife to help, but does so at a bad time. It seems to have been happening for a while and soon after Thompson acts violently.

Bobby Thompson was a new kind of movie villain

In 1968, it wasn’t common for movies to focus on characters like Bobby Thompson. By and large, horror movies always followed monsters and radioactive beasts, not realistic killers. Targets even takes note of this fact. One of the film’s first scenes reunites with screenwriter character Sammy Michaels (Peter Bogdanovich) trying to convince Orlok to read his latest script and participate in his next film. Orlok refuses and defends his decision stating that no one is afraid of his type of classic, gothic horror anymore and that they refer to his works as “upper camp”. He then slams a newspaper with a headline reporting a recent mass shooting, exclaiming that the real world is what scares people now. Bogdanovich knew exactly where the movie industry was heading. Obviously he could sense the disinterest in things like universal monsters settling in, playing to those themes in his script, and capitalizing on it all by having Byron Orlock play Frankenstein’s monster.

Boris Karloff still rules

Image via Paramount Pictures

Boris Karloff is fantastic in Targets. In 1968, his long career as a horror icon stretched back decades. He was a deeply established staple of the genre, appearing in countless coolers and monster movies throughout his career. Sure, his defining role was as Frankenstein’s Monster in the Universal Monster movies, but he would also notably play Imhotep in The Mummyand appear in Corman’s Edgar Allen Poe adaptations. Like Karloff, Orlok is a horror icon. Everyone knows his name, he’s the draw for a drive-thru screening, and when he turns down Sammy Michaels’ offer, Michaels says he’ll offer the role to Vincent Price. Byron Orlok is a big deal!

Boris Karloff plays the role of how he probably felt in real life. He’s somewhat flattered by the praise he gets (depending on who gives it to him), but overall he’s tired and just wants to leave Los Angeles so he can go back to England. It’s fun to see Karloff play such a real character for once. For most of the movie, he puts on his charm as an old man who just can’t be left alone by nagging industry bosses. There’s even a quick gag that sees him jump in front of his reflection, he’s really having fun in this movie. For Karloff fans, Targets is essential viewing, if anything to see him tackle the closest thing he would have to an autobiographical role.

‘Targets’ is a different flavor from Peter Bogdanovich

Image via Paramount Pictures

As for Bogdanovitch himself, Targets is a bit of an anomaly in his filmography. Seeing that he would go on to exclusively direct comedies and dramas, it’s interesting to see that he made his debut with such a dark and depressing thriller. That being said, the previous scenes of Orlok before bonding with Thompson are funnier than they are and feel somewhat in tune with what’s to come for Bogdanovich. The film was low-budget, and if it’s anything like Corman’s other films, it probably had a quick production run.

Despite its traditional cinematography and the little money behind it, Targets has some visually inspired moments. After Thompson kills his family, the camera is kept low to the ground, slowly panning across the floor, over random household objects, and eventually comes across an explanatory note he left behind. There’s a masterfully lit and framed photo of Thompson sitting behind the drive-in screen, aiming at unsuspecting members of the public. In the final moments of the film, we see Orlock approaching Thompson from afar, as his character in the projected film approaches the screen, eventually “pinning down” the shooter from both sides. Targets is a pretty standard film visually, but here and there Bogdanovich’s eye has a little room to shine.

Peter Bogdanovich would go on to a long career as a director, actor, screenwriter, and even work in the fields of film criticism and history. He was a multi-talented force in the industry and would influence countless future filmmakers of all kinds, and would pass away in January 2022. Boris Karloff would close the curtain soon after Targets, the film being his last North American production, and passing away in February 1969. A fitting and thoughtful film to release, indeed. As for Corman? Well, he’s just doing what he’s always done, still churning out B-movies at 96. With these three massively influential Hollywood personalities colliding like lightning in a bottle for a single project, you can hardly find a film that is such an interesting document of film history as Targets.