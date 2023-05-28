Entertainment
Aces receive championship rings, beat Sparks 93-65
By WG RAMIREZ
LAS VEGAS (AP) While the Vegas Golden Knights had a playoff game less than 2 miles from Frank Sinatra Drive at T-Mobile Arena, the Las Vegas Aces were hosting their own party at the Michelob Ultra Arena.
A sold-out crowd of 10,191 cheered as the Aces received their championship rings from owner Mark Davis, continued to erupt as the team’s new game introduction played on the jumbotron and roared endlessly as Las Vegas dismantled the Los Angeles Sparks 93-65 on Saturday night.
It’s a great environment, said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Selling the home opener here for the ring ceremony is great, especially when the Knights are playing on the road. It’s pretty remarkable that they sold out tonight. So we love the fan base here and we love Vegas.
Aja Wilson had 23 points and six rebounds to lead the Aces, who led 31-13 after the first quarter and 59-28 at halftime. Kelsey Plum added 19 and Jackie Young 16.
For Los Angeles, it was Nneka Ogwumike who led the way with 16 points, while Karlie Samuelson contributed with 13.
The game was only a sideshow, however, as the night apparently belonged to the fans who were there to see the unveiling of the championship banner hung next to retired Aces coach Becky Hammons’ jersey, the players receive their championship rings and entertainment throughout the night. .
Yeah, I didn’t even know if they were going to hang it right there, but I’ll say it looks great next door, Hammon said of the banner and his jersey. They need some neighbors though. Other jerseys will be up there eventually, I know that.
And championship sellers, hopefully. Hopefully.
Anita Baker performed the national anthem and Coi Leray performed at halftime.
We couldn’t wear these rings without you, Wilson told the energetic crowd.
Now with the Sparks, after an off-season trade, Dearica Hamby was the first player from last year’s championship team to receive her ring.
Obviously a moment that I know I should probably be proud of and embrace,” Hamby told The Associated Press before the game. I mean, getting a ring is special, but I’m going to do it for the fans.
And fans returned the favor with an exuberant response as she and Davis embraced in midfield.
It’s the type of energy the defending champions have been expecting all season, given that the franchise has taken things to another level in time for the season.
Earlier this year, the Aces opened their new 64,000 square foot facility near Henderson, next to the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters, which many players say has set a new standard for every franchise in the league. .
They held their media day earlier this month at Vu Studios, a multi-story production facility with enhanced technological capabilities. The payoff came Saturday night when several video creations from that day were played on the arenas jumbotron, including veteran Sydney Colson appearing to run through a forest with an ax as Michael Jacksons Thriller performs while closing the scene by reproducing Jack Nicholsons’ notorious scene in The Brilliant.
This is Sydney! she exclaimed, imploring fans to make some noise.
Which they did loudly for her when Colson scored on a breakaway for her first points of the game with 4:24 left.
It was a scene Engelbert enjoyed not just for the Aces, but for the entire league.
I think you see what a great sports city Vegas is, and the Aces were here even before the Raiders, Engelbert said. Every time a franchise gets a first win in its history, like Chicago in 21 and Vegas last year, I think it helps lift the whole league.
___
AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yourvalley.net/stories/aces-receive-championship-rings-pummel-sparks-93-65,398473
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Live updates on US financial news: Debt ceiling agreement, Social Security checks, $500 monthly payments, interest rates
- Aces receive championship rings, beat Sparks 93-65
- Sewickley Academy players happy with another successful tennis season
- Polo Ralph Lauren opens its first store in Mumbai
- How many children does Donald Trump Jr have?
- Hollywood stars, Neymar and other celebrities attend Monaco GP
- Don’t expect stock markets to be happy with the debt ceiling deal
- Imran Khan replies to Rana Sanaullah
- Civil servants must declare links to Labor shadow ministers, say Boris Johnson allies
- Cannes Best Actor Winner Yakusho Says The Award Looks Like ‘A Dream’
- Danny Kaelin’s Recruiting by Colleagues, Isaiah McMorris and Dae’vonn Hall Update the Recruiting
- #Stop the executions! An Iranian model wears a dress with a noose around her neck in Cannes