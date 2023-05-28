Bollywood, the most prolific cinema in the world, rewards its artists in Abu Dhabi





As the 76th Cannes Film Festival comes to an end, the Indian Oscars ceremony was held on Saturday in Abu Dhabi to reward the best films from Bollywood, the juggernaut of Indian cinema.

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), one of Bollywood’s most prestigious ceremonies, was held on Saturday May 27 in Abu Dhabi as the Cannes Film Festival drew to a close. It is generally held abroad and since 2022 in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Star Salman Khan rubbed shoulders with other stars like Hrithik Roshan, Nora Fatehi, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez on the green carpet, an ecological nod to Bollywood. “The IIFA represents an opening on the world stage“, rejoiced Jacqueline Fernandez, one of the most famous actresses of Bollywood. “It’s important for me to be here to represent the community [de Bollywood]”, said 63-year-old Indian actor Boman Irani. At the top of the charts is the fantasy adventure film Brahmastra: first part – Shiva, but the prize for best film was awarded to the policeman Drishyam by Nishikant Kamat. As every year, the ceremony was punctuated by several spectacular scenes with dozens of dancers on stage, including one of the most famous, the Canadian-Moroccan Nora Fatehi, rising Bollywood star who called herself “honoredto participate in the event. Streaming platforms deal Bollywood a hard blow India produces an average of 1,600 films a year, more than any other country in the world, an industry largely dominated by Hindi-language Bollywood cinema. The Asian giant with more than 1.4 billion inhabitants exports its productions throughout the world, particularly to Asia, Africa, the Middle East, but also to Europe and North America. The film Pathanestarring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, broke all Indian box office records when it was released in January, grossing around $30 million in its first five days on the bill. But this success contrasts with the crisis that Bollywood has been going through since the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian market not escaping the trend of declining attendance at dark rooms around the world. With around half of India’s population having internet access, streaming platforms have dealt Bollywood a hard blow, the crisis having been further accentuated with periods of confinement. An increasingly demanding public For media specialist Karan Taurani, the public has more and more access to diverse content and is becoming more demanding, refusing to settle for unoriginal works with a light script, often “remakes”, as was the case with the pass. “In the post-Covid era, we have seen a big change: even if a film has a big star on the bill, if the script is bad, the public will turn away from it.“, explains this analyst Elara Capital, an investment company. And non-Bollywood-produced Indian films are becoming more and more successful, he points out, such as RRR, Who “stood out“because the market expects more than the”two or three stars” which dominate the posters. Produced by the Telugu language film industry called Tollywood of South India, RRR was successful in Hollywood, winning a Golden Globe and an Oscar for best soundtrack earlier this year. Bollywood is also under attack from Hindu radicals, who are increasingly active under the power of nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for a boycott of films featuring actors of the Muslim faith.

