George Maharis, Route 66, ‘Fantasy Island’ actor dead at 94

George Maharis, best known for portraying Buz Murdock in the first three seasons of “Route 66” before leaving the 1960s drama after contracting hepatitis, has died.

He was 94 years old.

The Emmy-nominated actor died Wednesday at his Beverly Hills home, his longtime friend and caregiver Marc Bahan told The Hollywood Reporter.







“George is well known for his stardom on ‘Route 66’, his stage productions, his singing, his entertainer and above all a great guy who would do anything for anyone. My dear friend, you will be sorely missed” , Bahan written in a Facebook post SATURDAY.

Maharis was born on September 1, 1928 in Astoria, Queens. He was one of seven children of Greek immigrants.







Maharis died Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 94 years old.

He attended Flushing High School and spent 18 months with the US Marines before beginning his studies at the Actors Studio.

Maharis’ first major acting job was an off-Broadway production of Jean Genet’s “Deathwatch” in 1958.

About two years later, he appeared in the first Edward Albee-produced play, The Zoo Story, which was also an off-Broadway production.







Maharis was nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Buz Murdock.

He then portrayed an underground freedom fighter in the 1960 film ‘Exodus’, before playing the role of a gambler who abused his wife on the CBS soap opera ‘Search for Tomorrow’.

Things started to take shape for Maharis when he was introduced in a 1959 episode of “Naked City” as a character who yearned to see the world, which laid the groundwork for him to later become Buz. Murdock on “Route 66”, a spin-off. of “Naked City” which shared its same creator Stirling Silliphant.

Maharis’ portrayal of Buz, one of the show’s three main characters, earned him an Emmy Award nomination in 1062 for the acclaimed drama, which was unique for its time as the series was filmed across America. .







Maharis was born on September 1, 1928 in Astoria, Queens.

No one else has ever done this, to my knowledge, Maharis said during a 2007 interview with Route 66 News. We worked six days a week, sometimes seven, because we were always late. You get up at 5 a.m. and get back to your motel at 7 or 9 p.m., sometimes even later.

And when we move the company from one place to another, we sometimes lose two or three days of shooting.

Maharis was forced out of the CBS drama in its third season in 1962 due to health issues, including hepatitis, which forced him to be hospitalized for a month and miss filming several episodes.

Maharis briefly returned before relapsing.

The doctor said, ‘If you don’t come out now, you’re either going to die or you’re going to have permanent liver damage,’” Maharis said. said.

While filming “Route 66”, Maharis was flying to New York to work on a record he released in 1962 for Epic Records. His song “Teach Me Tonight” reached No. 25 on the Billboard charts.

Maharis said it took her more than two years to start working regularly again. He then appeared in films such as “Quick Before It Melts” (1964), “Sylvia” (1965), “A Covenant with Death” (9167) and “The Happening” (1967).







Maharis was forced out of the CBS drama during its third season due to health issues.

In the 1970s, he returned to television, starring in “The Most Deadly Game,” “Mission: Impossible,” and “Fantasy Island,” among others.

In 1973, Maharis became the second actor to pose nude for Playgirl magazine.

His last credit was in the film “Doppelganger”, directed by Avi Neshar in 1993, starring Drew Barrymore and George Newbern.