Irrfan would have gotten an Oscar if Hollywood movies had been made in Hindi, says Sutapa Sikdar | Hindi Movie News

“His mother tongue was Hindi, he thought in Hindi. So personally, I felt it took him a while to get fluent in English. Very strictly my point of view. I think the language was a barrier,” Sutapa said, as quoted in the book.

Irrfan, who died of cancer in April 2020, transcended geographical barriers and was admired around the world for his roles in films like ‘Life of Pi’, ‘Jurassic World’, ‘Inferno’ and ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. , Oscar winner.

"I always said to him, 'Hollywood ki picture agar Hindi mein bolti na, ab tak tujhe Oscar mil gaya hota' (If Hollywood movies were shot in Hindi, you would have gotten an Oscar by now)," she added. Sutapa also found flaws in Irrfan's Bengali in the 2006 film 'The Namesake', but acknowledged the actor's hard work in making his English effortless.

She recalled Irrfan’s conversation with the legendary Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer at a family dinner while filming ‘Inferno,’ and how nervous she was, fearing the actor made a ‘grammatical error’ – which he didn’t.

“He was talking and I was getting nervous: abhi ye kuchh galat bolega hi bolega! (He will definitely say something wrong.) But it was amazing the way he was talking about various things and then telling me in the car ki ‘Tu toh aise baithi hogi apni ungli pakad ke ki ye kab grammatical galti karega.’ (You had to wait, holding your breath, for me to make a grammatical error),” she recalled.

Talking about her favorite Irrfan performances, the 55-year-old writer said she loves him in US drama TV series ‘In Treatment’, ‘Qarib Qarib Single’ and ‘Maqbool’ – where she felt in some scenes that he had even surpassed his idol Naseeruddin Shah.

However, it was the actor’s performance in the National Award-winning ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ that made Sutapa – also Irrfan’s bandmate from the National School of Drama (NSD) – emotional.

“I wouldn’t say, ‘Arre wah, kya kamaal kar diya toone!’ (What a remarkable performance you gave!) Until I actually felt it, you know? Like in ‘Paan Singh Tomar’, I felt he lived that character, and I cried. And he cried because he said that was the first moment I recognized his performance,” she said.

“Irrfan: Life in Movies,” slated for release June 7, offers a compelling account of Irrfan’s life and accomplishments – from his days at the NSD to his nearly decade-long stint on television and to his gradual rise in the film industry.

It engages key people, including director Mira Nair, Vishal Bharadwaj and Anurag Basu, in a conversation about the art, craft and legacy of acting.

