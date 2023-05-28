Spider-Man 2 PS5 Actor Teases Peter Parker’s Venom Symbiote Addiction In Sequel

The man behind Peter Parker himself in Insomniacs Spiderman 2 teased how the Venom Symbiote will change his character in the PS5 sequel.

Venom is such an iconic villain in Spider-Man lore that he tends to pop up in a lot of Webslinger stories. However, it wasn’t until the first game’s post-credits tag that it was properly teased for the game’s universe.

While the first trailer for the highly anticipated sequel showed off Venom himself, the long-awaited new gameplay trailer finally gave fans their first look at Insomniacs’ handsome take on the Symbiote suit worn by Peter Parker.

Peter’s outfit wasn’t the only difference for the webhead, he seemed a lot more aggressive than usual.

Yuri Lowenthal on Symbiote Spider-Man

When The Direct was present at Yuri Lowenthal’s MomoCon 2023 panel on Saturday, May 27, the actor behind Peter Parker in Insomniac’s upcoming film Spiderman 2 game has teased what awaits its hero.

Lowenthal teased how fans No idea and that there are many colors in its symbiotic performance:

You have no idea, I think they dropped that [footage] and I’m so glad they finally showed something… We took special care when Spidey is just a happy, lucky Spidey and when Spidey does something [with the Symbiote]. And there are many colors. You’ve seen some of them in the trailer they just dropped, but you haven’t seen anything yet.

Lowenthal was then asked what the teams direct inspiration for Symbiote Peter Parker was, explaining how it should be “rooted in reality:”

We worked really, really hard as a team to find what was the right thing because sometimes it just sounded comical when I was just, you know, raging We had to find the levels and we have to root everything, even if it’s not a real thing, we have to be rooted in reality.

The actor revealed that they looked at addiction in people and their behavior to best represent Peter’s compulsion towards the Symbiote:

And, a lot of it came from… We looked at addiction in people and what the addictive behaviors are. It’s really what we went to for inspiration and to find the levels. It’s not always the same, you know, every time. So yes, addiction would be my simple answer.

As for his own process of executing those darkest moments in one of his characters, accessing that anger is something the actor thinks everyone has. But when he needs to use it, he has to dig a little deeper than his usual carefree performances:

I think we all have [that anger inside]. Sometimes it’s just harder to get to or easier to get to, you know, depending on how close you are to the surface. Before I started making Sasuke, I had only played a bit like brave young heroes who had nothing bad to happen to them. And so, to kind of turn things around, I had to do a little digging, but I’m generally a happy guy. But, you know, I got rage, anger and sadness, and you just gotta dig a little harder

Spider-Man gets aggressive

One of the most loved parts of the new game footage wasn’t just the new design and gameplay of the Symbiote suit, but also how Yuri Lowenthal made subtle changes to the performance.

He wasn’t comically rabid or fully fledged emo like Tobey Maguire in Spiderman 3it was natural. But the change was just enough to grab fans’ attention.

The pictures of Spiderman 2 ended just as Miles Morales started noticing how far Peter was, indicating that this was just the beginning of Petes’ downfall with the Symbiote. But how much will he hurt his personal life before he realizes he has to ditch the parasitic outfit?

With the way the prequel comics set up the second game his relationship with MJ is already on the rocks, would his flirtation with Venom be enough to ruin him for good?

Spiderman 2 is expected to land on the PS5 at some point this fall.