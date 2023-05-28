Avantika Dassani: I try to choose roles that surprise the audience | Bollywood





After debuting with the OTT series myth, followed by a Tamil film, actress Avantika Dassani makes her Bollywood debut with U Shape ki Gully in front of Vivaan Shah. The film is currently being shot in Lucknow. Avantika Dassani at the Kudiya Ghat in Lucknow. She is currently filming for the film U Shape Ki Gaali. During a break from filming, the actor said, I’m not limiting myself because the industry is going through a big transformation. Today, no one knows what works and what doesn’t! As an actor, I don’t want to have fixed perceptions. I just want to be open to great stories and directors. Actor Avantika Dassani at Kudiya Ghat in Lucknow. For now, the actor is driven by let me do something new and is open to experimentation while taking baby steps. I have chosen myth like my OTT debut, because the role was such that people would never expect me to do such a part. My second project is the next Tamil movie Nenu Student Mister with Bellamkonda Ganesh Babu. Whereas for my Hindi film debut, I play a girl next door who is an unglamorous soul. So I try to choose roles that will surprise the audience. For my debut, people have high expectations and so my goal is to surprise them, says Dassani. The actor isn’t bothered if the film is centered on men or women. Avantika with actor Jaaved Jaaferi and director Avinash Das in the locality of Chowk in Lucknow. What matters to me is the story and what can I add to the plot! As an actor, I try to create my own graphic. This is my third project, and I’m still learning. Every day, on the sets, I meet locals and I try to capture the Lakhnawi lehjaa, which is very different from Mumbai. My manager Avinash Das (Aara Anarkali And She) was also a big help, she says. Next, she is looking forward to filming for the second season of the OTT series. There are also a few other things online, but it’s best to talk about them when things are announced, she adds. The actress says she discusses projects with her mother (Bhagyashree, actress) to seek her advice. When I’m fully convinced by the project, I let my mother read the script for her opinion because she has a lot more understanding of the industry. His yes gives me more confidence. Dassani is happy to explore the city. I went to enjoy kulfi with Mr. Jaaved (Jaaferi) in Aminabad. I also visited the old town. It’s so interesting that I was here for six months for the literature festival and now I’m here filming in the same city where my brother (Abhimanyu Dassani) also filmedNikamma), she concludes.

