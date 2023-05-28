The “Alzheimer’s Association Goes Hollywood” gala is a resounding success





This week, the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimers Association shared news from its successful gala, Alzheimers Association Goes Hollywood: Celebrating 10 years of Passion, Progress and Purpose. The event raised $550,000. The Alzheimers Association Goes Hollywood event was co-chaired by Connecticut residents Brent and Courtney Montgomery presidents, Courtney and Brent Montgomery The event, held May 12 at Greenwich Country Club, was co-chaired by Connecticut residents Brent and Courtney Montgomery, who have a personal connection to the disease. Hosts for the evening were Good Morning Americas Lara Spencer and CNBC Scott Wapner. Guests were treated to a surprise video from Brents business partner Jimmy Kimmel, a delicious dinner and dancing to Kunjan Collective. Brent explained why he got involved, to honor his father who lived with dementia for almost a

decade. Brent commented, “It was beyond special to have had the honor this year of co-chairing

with Courtney and see what she and the rest of the dedicated volunteers and team are up to

each year at the Connecticut chapter. It’s fun to see the power of Fairfield County harnessed in

such a meaningful way. Can’t wait for 2024!” Three remarkable volunteers also shared their stories: Ginge Cabrera, a long-time volunteer who

is Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimers Association

received the Passion Award; Dr. Chris van Dyck, Yale’s Director of Alzheimer’s Disease

A research unit that has been instrumental in scientific progress for decades, has been awarded the

progress award; and NFL legend Leonard Marshall, who uses his diagnosis to encourage others

live for today and give back, received the Purpose Award. There are 80,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease in Connecticut, and that number is expected to reach 91,000 by 2025. Money raised from this annual gala will help the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association educate and empower people with dementia and their caregivers, as well as fuel critical research toward new treatments and effective ways to manage this disease. The Montgomerys led a committee of Fairfield County volunteers and supporters who worked diligently to make the event so impactful. Committee members include: Business Development

Chairman Derek Braddock, Ginge Cabrera, Kate Clark, Jen Danzi, Wendy Day, Emily Diaferio,

Jaime Eisenberg, Kendra Farn, Emma Habek, Victoria Hanes, Kim Haney, Eleni Henkel,

Brittany Illustrato, Allison Leigh, Nina Lindia, Cristin Marandino, Cindy Milazzo, Heather

OConnell, Monique Olivier, Jennifer Shannon, Kristin Welton, Danielle Wong, Dena Zarra and

Amy Zolin. The Alzheimer’s Association is a global voluntary health organization dedicated to the care, support and research of Alzheimer’s disease. Their mission is to lead the way to ending Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementias by accelerating global research, promoting risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing the quality of care and support. Their vision is a world without Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementias.

