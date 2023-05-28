‘It scared Americans’: Jackie Chan mocked Hollywood for rejecting Chinese market after $160m video game flick broke box office record





Jackie Chan has made a name for himself both in Hollywood and in the Chinese film industry. He was an icon in both, scoring fame that many cannot dream of comparing. His movies often end up earning huge numbers and thus he becomes an actor loved by many and respected by all. The actor has done a lot to understand how both industries work and how one can dominate the other in so many ways. With many factors involved, he managed to figure out how there could be an easy way to make the Chinese film industry generate more revenue and popularity than Hollywood. The way he works and how he evolved in these two industries managed to create for him an environment filled with respect and understanding of his acting talent. Read also : We’ve both said no for decades: Ralph Macchio turned down the Karate Kid reboot for years that led to a $359 million movie starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith, returning for Cobra Kai 8 years later Jackie Chan’s Warcraft shakes up Hollywood Jackie Chan, at a film festival, gave a speech in which he explained how the impact of Chinese films can change the course of how films are perceived and dominated by Hollywood. The massive success ofWarcraftwas enough to shake up an already developed film industry. warcraft made[$91 million] in two days it scared the Americans. Warcraftmade a whopping $91 million in just two days after its release in China alone. It had such an impact on the industry because of how easily it could match many popular Hollywood movies. He focused on how the earnings could very well shake the United States of America, as it is unusual to see other industries earn so much. Additionally, the film was released in twenty other countries before its release in the United States of America. Read also : You’re a real b ** late: Jackie Chan regretted doubting his wife’s intentions after supporting him during difficult times despite brutally insolent behavior Jackie Chan wants film students to learn Chinese Warcrafthas made a total of $439 million worldwide, which might not be a lot so to speak, but it’s enough to make its mark in industries outside of Hollywood and even more in the interior. Jackie Chan added that if there was a Chinese movie that could gross over $1.5 billion worldwide, then a lot could change. If we can make a movie that pays [$1.5 billion]then people all over the world who study cinema will learn Chinese, instead of us learning English. By this change, he referred to how things would be very different if aspiring Hollywood actors reached out to the Chinese film industry rather than the other way around. He even talked about how things might be different when it comes to actors wanting to learn Chinese instead of English. Read also : Hard to get excited after massive success of Cobra Kais: Jackie Chans reportedly announces return to Karate Kid after Jaden Smith Starrer nearly lands $612m franchise Source:The Guardian

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fandomwire.com/this-has-scared-the-americans-jackie-chan-mocked-hollywood-for-dismissing-chinese-market-after-160m-video-game-movie-broke-box-office-record/

