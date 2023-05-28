Entertainment
Kendall Roy and Cousin Greg Watches Worn on ‘Succession’ – The Hollywood Reporter
Kendall Roy’s new watch on the latest and final season of Succession is not a quiet luxury.
The Roy scion – who in previous seasons preferred watches from more traditional manufacturers like Vacheron Constantin and Patek Philippe – now wears a much flashier item on his wrist: a sporty RM 67-01 from Richard Mille that qualifies as a ten table watch (i.e. a watch ostentatious enough to be noticed by people 10 tables away in a restaurant).
The watch is barely there by mistake. His presence marks the new chapter in Kendall’s life as he and his brother Roman take over the reins of their father’s business, and he was personally chosen by actor Jeremy Strong after a Richard Mille executive on sent to him. “These are all things that I do myself because those details seem really important to me, and so I take initiatives in this area”, Loud said QG last February, regarding her clothing choices for the character. (Among the Richard Mille ambassadors is Michelle Yeoh, who donned a diamond-covered RM 07-02 Sapphire watch at the 2023 Oscars where she won the Academy Award for Best Actress.)
Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) also sports a new watch in season four, a choice that watch news site editor Danny Milton Hours, consulted. “Cousin Greg, I think, is everybody’s favorite kind of character,” Milton said. Hollywood journalist, “and after a few conversations we ended up gifting him a Rolex GMT ‘Pepsi’ on a Jubilee bracelet, the modern ‘Pepsi’ GMT.” Greg’s new watch is a follow-up to the Rolex he bought at an overpriced party in a previous season. “I think one of the coolest Rolex watches out there right now is the Rolex Jubilee ‘Pepsi’,” adds Milton. “It just hits me as maybe Greg is leveling up. He’s the kind of guy who went from blindly buying a Rolex to actively figuring out what he wants – that’s kind of the idea behind it all.
Costume designers for movies and TV shows don’t usually choose the watches seen on screen. “Watches are the purview of the prop master,” says Milton. “Anything that anyone can touch on screen is put there by the prop guy or his team, and it’s not a role that gets recognized at the Oscars. They’re unsung heroes.
On Succession, the choice of watches falls to the props man Monica Jacobs. She said recently Squire that she was flattered by the attention to what the show’s characters wear on their wrists, so much so that the watch-collecting community is calling out what’s seen in paparazzi photos taken during filming. “I started seeing so many [people] who were only excited by the watch. Like, ‘Oh my god, we saw Tom walking out of the set, and he’s wearing the Audemars!’ It is what are they looking at? It’s pretty exciting, to be like, I did this,” Jacobs said.
For this season of Succession, Milton also worked with Jacobs on choosing watches for the PR duo of Carolina (Dagmara Dominczyk) and Hugo (Fisher Stevens). Hugo is wearing a Panerai Radiomir, while Carolina can be spotted with “a vintage Vacheron Constantin,” says Milton. “It’s an asymmetrical watch from the 70s with a Roman numeral dial. It’s really cool.” During the show, dedicated watch watchers also recounted that Logan Roy has worn watches such as a Breguet Classique and Jaeger-LeCoultre Rendez-Vous, while Shiv Roy mostly wears Cartiers. Panthers and Pashas and that Roman Roy prefers Rolexes (although he was recently seen in a Pilot’s Watch IWC Mark XX (which sells for $6,150)
Milton Writes Hodinkee Regular “Watch movies” column (among other reports on the site), in which he recounts timepieces spotted in films, such as Casio by Ke Huy Quan in Everything everywhere all at once and Daniel Craig’s Omega Seamaster in Glass Onion.
He is also consulted on the watches seen in Confess, Fletch (a Rolex Daytona 1680 from Hodinkee’s vintage boutique, worn by Jon Hamm), and on the upcoming second season of And just like that. For the latter, he says, “We were recently able to source a vintage Speedmaster for one of the series lovers. We went with a watch that had a lot of patina and a lot of character. It looks like a well-loved and well-worn watch.
Milton also speaks with THR about his personal favorite watches he saw at the recent Watches & Wonders show in Geneva, Switzerland, and names his favorite movie watch.
Milton’s favorite watch in a movie
“My all-time favorite movie watch is a watch that’s been in multiple movies,” says Milton. “It’s a Rolex Red Submariner reference 1680 that was Robert Redford’s famous personal watch, and he wore it in at least three movies: The candidate, All the President’s Men And The Electric Rider. It’s a bit like the Red Submariner trilogy. What’s great about this watch is that it’s his watch, but he always wears it prominently. And I don’t know for sure, but he still owns the watch. It’s one of the ones I’m waiting for to surface. I imagine at some point, knowing his philanthropic efforts, it would be something that would hit an auction block at some point. It’s one of those legendary watches for me.
Identify an anachronistic film viewing
“The big court is a funny film because it takes place during the economic crisis of 2007-2008. But in the movie, Steve Carell’s character wears a ceramic Submariner, and those watches didn’t exist yet. It’s one of those movies where, if you like watches, it can distract you a little, you know, from what you’re seeing. This watch gets good screen time. It’s kinda in your face.
Famous and unidentifiable movie watches
Asked to name an on-screen watch that torments watchers to this day, Milton names the watch that Humphrey Bogart wears in casablanca. “You can pause this movie as much as you want,” he says, not always being able to identify it. Milton believes the legendary star wore one of the three watches in the film. “It’s either two types of Longines or a Lord Elgin. It is obviously not a circular watch. It is square or curved in some way. There is a good chance that it is [Bogart’s] look… he went to Warner Bros. with her Longines on her wrist and, you know, never took it off.
Milton is also interested in nailing exactly which black watch Dustin Hoffman wore in 1979 Kramer versus Kramer but admits the answer so far has eluded him. “I’m a 70s movie freak and all the movies from that era really speak to me,” says Milton. “He wears what we think is a LeJour chronograph in black PVD. But there were a ton of brands producing black PVD from Heuer to LeJour to Porsche Design. It is therefore very difficult to reduce it even if we think that we have come close enough.
Milton’s picks for the best new watches of 2023
“One of my big favorites was the Rolex GMT gold on the Jubilee bracelet just because they haven’t done the Golden Jubilee since the 80s and 90s really. I love what TAG Heuer has done this year. They celebrate the 60e Carrera anniversaryand they came out with a 39mm chronograph it’s an updated redesign of one of their base models. It’s compact and I love it. I feel like I’m wearing a vintage watch on my wrist, but when I look at it, it still has that feel of a modern, rugged watch,” Milton shares.
He also notes the number of watch brands that launched smaller diameter watches this year. “Panerai has launched a full range of 40mm Radiomir watches. As someone who has smaller wrists, this is a much more appealing offer to me. [And] Tudor released a 37mm Black Bay 54 this year, which is a watch that I don’t think anyone asked for or knew they wanted. And all of a sudden, we’re all putting it on our wrists and saying, “Whoa, a 37mm watch based on a heritage diver from the past.” It’s incredible.'”
Another trend? Salmon dial watches. “Salmon dials are having a serious moment. This year, you saw Bulgari make one, while the Chopard Alpine Eagle with the LUC movement inside, and the salmon dial is a very nice piece.
|
