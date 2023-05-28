Does Louise Redknapp want to start dating again? | Entertainment





Louise Redknapp is “open” to dating again. The 48-year-old pop star was first married to footballer Jamie Redknapp from 1998 to 2018 and has sons Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, with him, but explained that even though she won’t go ” actively seeking” a new partner, she has an “open heart” for whatever the future holds. She told The Sunday Times: “People ask me about dating and although I would never say I actively go out looking, I have an open heart for what the future may bring. At this time , however, all of my energy goes into my boys and my job. I talk to Charley, who is in college in Arizona, every day. I still have cocktail parties every now and then because I like Let me go If Luther Vandross comes, you’ll find me on the dance floor. Meanwhile, the ‘Naked’ hitmaker – who rose to fame as a member of the girl band in Eternal and has since gone on to a successful career in music and on stage with roles in musicals such as ‘9 to 5 ‘ and will star as Teen Angel in the June 2 West End production of ‘Grease’ – went on to add that she had ‘no idea’ if her sons thought she was ‘cool’, but insisted that she had a “great relationship” with them and explained that they are overwhelmingly supportive of her career. She said: “I don’t know if my boys think I’m a cool mum, but I have a great relationship with them both and they’re very supportive of me. They don’t say too much because they’re teenagers, but I know they’re proud, which I sometimes hear when they don’t realize I’m within earshot!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.communitynewspapergroup.com/lifestyles/entertainment/does-louise-redknapp-want-to-start-dating-again/article_838a18b8-bff3-51d1-9c07-792edc2e9992.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos