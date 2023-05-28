Priyanka Chopra Quits Film After 2 Days Over ‘Dehumanizing’ Director Screen Rant

When Priyanka Chopra turned her Bollywood stardom into a string of high-profile Hollywood roles, including Netflix’s “The Matrix Resurrections” and “Citadel,” she became one of the biggest international stars in the world. But while her success is certainly a testament to her talent and the current moment that Indian cinema is having around the world, the actress has always been open to the dark side of Bollywood acting which ultimately inspired her to seek out opportunities. elsewhere. As she tells it, her decision to quit making films in India was driven by unfair wages and unpleasant conditions as much as greater opportunities in America.

In a new interview with The Zoe ReportChopra recalled a particularly upsetting experience on a first film role that opened her eyes to some of the harsh realities of how the industry treats women.

“It was maybe 2002 or 2003,” Chopra said. “I’m undercover, seducing the guy – that’s obviously what girls do when they’re undercover. But I seduce the guy and you have to remove a garment [at a time]… I wanted to layer [but] the filmmaker was like, ‘No, I need to see his underwear. Otherwise, why is anyone coming to watch this movie? ”

Chopra went on to explain that the experience was particularly shocking because the director didn’t even include her in the conversation about what she was doing onscreen. He just said it out loud to a crew member like she wasn’t even there.

“He didn’t tell me,” Chopra added. “He said it to the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, ‘I’m nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is only not important, what I contribute is not important.’

The incident prompted Chopra to leave the project after just two days of filming rather than continue working with the director. She reimbursed the production for all the money they had spent on her to get a clean break.

“I just couldn’t watch [the director] every day,” she said.