Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan take home the Best Actor awards at IIFA 2023. See the full list of winners | Entertainment News





Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has won Best Actor (Male) for his role in ‘Vikram Vedha’, the Hindi remake of the film Pushkar Gayatri Tamil at the International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) held in Abu Dhabi. The IIFA Awards and the two-day 2023 weekend which kicked off on Friday took place at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi’s largest multi-purpose venue. Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal hosted the main IIFA Awards ceremony, held on Saturday night Alia Bhatt won Best Actor in a Leading Female Role for his performance in the hit film “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. However, the award was received by producer Jayantilal Gada on behalf of the actress as she was unable to attend the event. “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” which revolves around a prostitute who will become a powerful figure and “madam” in the neighborhood, won in three technical categories. Meanwhile, “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva” won in the Best Picture category at this year’s awards. Anil Kapoor, who played a leading role in the movie “JugJugg Jeeyo”, won the award for Performance in a Supporting Role (Male), while Mouni Roy won the award in the same category as Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female). Shreya Goshal and Arijit Singh won Best Playback Singer awards in both female and male categories. Actor Kamal Haasan received the Outstanding Achievement Award in Indian Cinema at the IIFA Awards. . Technical Category Winners Actor Rajkummar Rao and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan hosted the IIFA Rocks ceremony where winners of technical categories including cinematography, screenplay, dialogue and editing were announced. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha won Best Screenplay for their acclaimed period drama ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. It also won trophies for Best Cinematography and Dialogue. Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves won Best Choreography for their work on the Kartik Aaryan-featured title track “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.” Director Anees Bazmee recorded a second win in Best Sound Design. Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller “Drishyam 2” won Best Editing, while Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s action adventure “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva” was named the winner for Best Special Effects ( visuals). Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, stars of “Vikram Vedha,” and Vasan Bala’s “Monica O My Darling” took home honors for Best Background Music and Best Sound Mixing, respectively. Held on Yas Island, the event saw performances from Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhbir Singh, Palak Muchhal and Iulia Vantur. Superstar Salman Khan and actor-model Nora Fatehi rose to stardom for designer Manish Malhotra, who presented a special collection themed around “old world meets new world charm”. The ceremony was attended by many personalities from the Hindi film industry including Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan. The awards were presented in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences. (with PTI inputs)

