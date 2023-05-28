Draco Malfoy’s 2001 Nimbus Tops Hollywood: Auctions Then and Now





Bonham ‘ Hollywood: Then and Now features scripts, on-screen props – including Draco Malfoy’s 2001 Nimbus racing broom – and costumes from the biggest franchises of the past 50 years in addition to material from Hollywood’s Golden Age. From June 6, the highlight of the sale is Draco Malfoy’s 2001 Nimbus racing broom used by Harry Potter’s nemesis at Hogwarts, Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) while filming the 2002 film adaptation by JK Rowling. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The instantly recognizable broomstick, estimated between $70,000 and $90,000, was a “hero prop,” a detailed, high-quality version used by the lead actor in close-ups on screen as well as on material. promotional. Malfoy and his Slytherin cohorts used this model broom for practical effects during Quidditch matches, backstage footage and promotional material. The sale also includes another original “hero prop” from the franchise, Professor Remus Lupin’s magic wand used by actor David Thewlis, estimated between $2,000 and $4,000. Other highlights include: * Directly from the collection of Ashley Laurence, who played Kirsty in the popular hellraiser films, are his personal pre-production and shooting scripts, estimated at $1,000-2,000 and $2,000-4,000, and Clive Barker’s presentation copy of his horror novel the infernal heartthe basis of the 1987 film hellraiser (written and directed by Barker) and its deductible, estimated between $1,000 and $2,000. The book includes original illustrations by Barker and was signed by Barker, Laurence and screenwriter Peter Atkins. * William Powell/’Nick Charles’ trench coat from MGM’s 1947 thin man songthe last of six Thin Man films based on characters created in Dashiell Hammett’s original novel, * Show boat 1926 first edition by Edna Ferber signed by 11 of the cast of the 1936 film, including Irene Dunne and Paul Robeson * Personal partial screenplay by Ann Rutherford / ‘Careen O’Hara’ from carried away by the wind, dated “January 21, 1939” and consisting of the first scene of the film until the end of the barbecue scene where Scarlett O’Hara accepts Charles Hamilton’s proposal. Rutherford was a hardworking actress who has no fond memories of her career. It was a complete surprise when, in her later years, she discovered a trunk of her film scripts, which her mother had saved from the trash. * Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s personal annotated manuscript of his screenplay for All about Eve * Bananasworking title: the weird original shooting script, the original 115-color studio-bound, braided review page script written by Woody Allen and Mickey Rose and dated on the inside title page, “March 24, 1970”.

