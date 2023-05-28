Hema Malini visits the new Parliament building and shares photos from inside | Bollywood





As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building in Delhi on Sunday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to praise it. Among them was actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, who entered the building after its inauguration and shared several photos of herself to show her fans a glimpse inside. Read also : When Pamela Chopra Said Yash Chopra Was Too Busy Trying To Convince Hema Malini To Make A Movie When They First Met Hema Malini poses inside the new parliament building. Hema Malini decked out in a flowery pink sari for the special day and posed in front of the door which has Satyameva Jayate carved on the door in Hindi. She raised her hands in excitement as she posed for photos. She also sat on the new furniture and posed with other Lok Sabha members. A photo also shows her posing in front of the gold design on one of the walls, which resembles the depiction of Samudra Manthan. Sharing the photos, Hema wrote, “Day 1 – at the inauguration of the magnificent new Parliament building which will show India’s progress in a brave new world and give us pride of place among all advanced nations. Jai Hind @narendramodi @piyushgoyalofficial @hardeepspuri @arjunrammeghwalofficial #MyParliamentMyPride.” Sonu Sood commented on the current scenario and tweeted, Garv karo rajneeti nahi (be proud don’t do politics) Proud moment for every Indian. Jai Hind. Sonu Sood tweeted on Sunday. Ranveer Singh also took to Twitter to share his joy at the inauguration of the new building and called it an architectural marvel. He tweeted: “The new parliament building is an architectural marvel and a symbol of progress #MyParliamentMyPride @narendramodi #NewParliamentBuilding #India. Shah Rukh Khan provided a voice over for the video which shows the interior of the new Parliament building. Sharing the video on Twitter on Friday, the actor wrote: What a wonderful new home for people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of its one people @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride. Akshay Kumar also shared the video on Friday and wrote, Proud to see this glorious new parliament building. Let this forever be an iconic symbol of India’s growth story. #MyParliamentMyPride. Everything about the new building According to PTI, the four-story, triangular-shaped building has a built-up area of ​​64,500 square meters. It has three main gates – Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karma Dwar and will have separate entrances for VIPs, MPs and visitors. The material used for the new building was acquired from various parts of the country.

