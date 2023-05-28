Entertainment
Hollywood backer of Just Stop Oil is accused of hypocrisy over holiday home in Ireland
Oscar-winning Hollywood director who helps fund Just Stop Oil is accused of hypocrisy after he emerged he has an eight-bedroom holiday home 5,000 miles away in Ireland where he flies away ‘when the going gets tough’
A Hollywood director helping fund Just Stop Oil has been accused of hypocrisy over his lavish holiday home in Ireland 8,000km from his Los Angeles base.
Oscar-winning actor Adam McKay, whose films include Big Short and Don’t Look Up, is part of a group of multi-millionaires behind the Climate Emergency Fund.
The Beverly Hills-based fund raises money from its mega-wealthy supporters and distributes it to ‘disruptive’ activists, including donating nearly a million to help Just Stop Oil wreak havoc in the UK.
Mr McKay is director of the fund and has donated more than £3.2million to it to support the ‘recruitment and training’ of groups including UK activists.
During a webinar last year, he pledged to help Just Stop Oil in any way he could and was even willing to be arrested for their cause.
Oscar-winning actor Adam McKay (pictured with his wife), whose films include Big Short and Don’t Look Up, is part of a group of multi-millionaires behind the Climate Emergency Fund
Chris Packham joins Just Stop Oil activists as they form an ongoing protest in central London on May 26, 2023
Despite his financial commitment to the environment, the director, who owns a $6million home in Los Angeles, described how he vacations at his eight-bedroom second home in rural Ireland.
A 2020 Architectural Digest interview with Mr McKay and his wife, fellow writer-director Shira Piven, described how ‘when the going gets tough’ the couple ‘take refuge in their 12-acre getaway in the Celtic countryside’ ‘.
Details of his holiday home emerged as Just Stop Oil fanatics were branded ‘absolute morons’ last week for permanently damaging a sustainable garden at the Chelsea Flower Show by throwing orange powder paint on it .
The group have also come under fire for a series of slow marches in London this week which caused chaos among commuters and on one occasion a worker was handcuffed by police as he attempted to move them.
The Climate Emergency Fund was launched in 2019 after the three founders’ multi-million pound homes in the exclusive California ocean town of Malibu nearly burned down in bushfires they attributed to climate change.
These included Aileen Getty, the granddaughter of billionaire oil tycoon Jean Paul Getty, and Rory Kennedy, the daughter of Senator Robert Kennedy.
The third founder, investor Trevor Neilson, listed as the owner of 2.1 million homes in Malibu, said he wanted to support ‘disruptive activists’ after becoming disappointed with the slow approach of mainstream environmental groups .
But while the Climate Emergency Fund kicked off due to concerns close to home, much of the money it has raised has been sent thousands of miles away to help activists disrupt lives in the Kingdom. -United.
It handed out 4 million grants in 2022, much of it to 11 groups including Just Stop Oil and Insulate Britain in the UK.
Adam McKay wears a Just Stop Oil t-shirt as he openly supports the band in the photo shared on social media
On its website, the fund brags about the chaos caused by Just Stop Oil and has posted a link to a report on the protest at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.
In its annual report, it hails road blockades in Britain by militants which have caused huge problems for commuters.
Gareth Johnson, the Tory MP for Dartford, said the fact that Hollywood stars were helping to disrupt the lives of hard-working Britons has hurt their cause.
“It’s ironic that these people say they want to help the planet while at the same time one of them seems to be harming it by going to a vacation home thousands of miles away.
“I’m sure these multimillionaires wouldn’t like their travel plans disrupted, but they’re only too happy for travel plans or ordinary people to be disrupted.”
Representatives for McKay, the Climate Emergency Fund and Just Stop Oil did not respond to a request for comment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12134179/Hollywood-backer-Just-Stop-Oil-accused-hypocrisy-holiday-home-Ireland.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan’s ruling coalition refuses ex-PM Imran Khan’s offer of talks
- Boris Johnson’s dreams of returning to power are fried – but many decades of misdeeds are yet to come
- Hollywood backer of Just Stop Oil is accused of hypocrisy over holiday home in Ireland
- Canada takes gold at World Cup hockey by victory over Germany
- Debt deal could boost unloved corners of US stock market, though risks loom
- Why the struggling economy is at China’s mercy
- Many GOP insiders fear Teflon Don may be back
- ASEAN can only count if Indonesia makes it as a pan-Indo-Pacific power – Universities
- Paul Walkers’ Brother Cody Names His Newborn Son After Late Actor
- Retired tennis star James Blake returns to court at Rancho Santa Fe Open
- Palisades graduate to open fashion boutique in downtown Quakertown | Eat, sip, shop
- UMA promotes bus travel in international groups