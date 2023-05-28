Boulder Creek Fest Lines the Streets with Unique Art, Food and Family Fun – Boulder Daily Camera

Every Memorial Day weekend in Boulder, the Boulder Creek Festival has always been a place for artisans, new and old, to display all kinds of art, clothing, jewelry and more.

For more than 30 years, the Boulder Creek Festival has invited attendees to browse local artisan products from more than 200 artisan stalls and sample local cuisine from more than 30 different restaurants. Each year, the festival takes up several city blocks, stretching from 9th to 14th streets between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue.

The festival, which started on Friday, will continue until Monday.

Mariah Stotsky, owner of Mariah Sky Art, said this year was the first time she sold her art at a booth at the festival. She said she started painting during the 2020 pandemic and was self-taught.

“I grew up in Boulder, so a lot of my landscapes are Boulder-inspired,” Stotsky said.

One of Stotsky’s paintings depicts a view of the Front Range from a higher vantage point and another shows mountain views from Breckenridge. She said it’s been a busy and hot few days at the festival, but she appreciates being able to set up her own booth with her own art for the first time. She also said she enjoyed meeting people from all over Colorado at Creek Fest.

Stotsky said she started out painting on canvas, but when she painted a pair of earrings for herself, they got a lot of praise and she knew she had to start selling them with his paintings.

Tim Grasso, of El Loro Jewelry and Gifts in Boulder, said he’s had a booth at the Boulder Creek Festival for nearly 10 years. He said he likes to come to the festival every year. Grasso said the festival has been busier this year, and he attributes that to the good weather and people wanting to return to the festival after having to take a pandemic break.

“It’s been nice and cool for the past two days, so people are doing things without COVID or anything to worry about,” Grasso said.

Grasso was selling a variety of rings and jewelry at her stand.

Leo Atkinson, owner of Stone Art Studios, returned to the Boulder Creek Festival for its 25th year. He said that in addition to success, he likes to come back to the festival so he can interact with people. He said having a booth at a festival allows more people to see his work, he creates unique sculptures from fossils and minerals, even those who may not have a direct interest in stones, geodes and rocks. He said that at art shows and galleries, people are invited to look at artists’ work, but he said there’s something different about selling his wares at festivals, where he there is a more welcoming and conversational atmosphere.

Atkinson’s son’s business, The Geode Guys, also at Creek Fest, offers visitors the opportunity to view a variety of unopened geodes. They can watch him open geodes on site or visitors can open their own to see what glittering crystals are hiding inside. Atkinson said it always draws an intrigued crowd.

“There’s something about minerals that draws people in, they’re interested,” said Atkinson, who has worked with stone carvings for more than 40 years.

Find more information about the festival, which also features dozens of bands performing live on three stages, children’s activities and a beer festival, at Boulder Creek Festival website at bouldercreekfest.com.