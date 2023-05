Spider-Man 2 Actor Teases Peter Parker’s Venom Symbiote Addiction

Peter Parker voice actor Yuri Lowenthal gives a teaser and preview of how the character will become addicted to the Venom Symbiote in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Sony’s PlayStation Showcase event last week finally gave fans a gameplay trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which confirmed a big thing that many have been wondering about since its initial reveal two years ago. Ever since Venom proved to be a big part of the game, fans had wondered if Insomniac would be tackling their own version of the Black Suit story, which this trailer immediately clarifies upfront. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The trailer begins with Peter using a variety of Symbiote-based abilities, which use black tendrils that can be sprouted from his body to attack enemies or defend himself. The trailer also shows that, in classic Venom symbiote fashion, Peter’s personality gradually becomes corrupted and begins to be more aggressive in his attitude and fight. This is even pointed out by Miles Morales and Ganke Lee in the trailer, where they both note that Peter’s unusual aggression is a red flag. Peter Parker’s voice actor recently teased what’s in store for this version of the character. RELATED: Spider-Man 2 Fans Want Insomniac To Recreate Iconic In-Game Meme During a panel at MomoCon 2023, the Spider-Man voice actor shared a story of his inspirations for the Symbiote-infused performance. Specifically, the direct comparison that could be made for Peter’s addiction to the Venom symbiote is addiction. Lowenthal said they looked at addictive behaviors, trying to find the different levels. However, he acknowledges that it’s not simple, as there are different levels and nuances to each addiction, but it was at least a “simple” answer. Lowenthal said the Spiderman 2 The team wanted to ground Peter’s issues and rage in reality, even though that’s a fantasy element. He also talks about how he channeled his voice for those darker times, what he tried to dig into. He talks about his past roles where he is usually typecast as a brave young hero, with narutoSasuke Uchiha being the exception, and that he had to “dig a little deeper” for his performance in this game. According to Lowenthal, they also took special care to differentiate his performance as the normal carefree Peter and the aloof Spidey with the symbiote. He also teased that there was more in store than meets the eye. Spiderman 2The gameplay trailer showed and he’s excited for fans to check out the game, stating that they “haven’t seen anything yet” as well. Many fans are excited to see how Peter’s character arc with the symbiote will play out. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release in Fall 2023 for PS5. MORE: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Could Peter Parker Become Venom? Source: The Direct

