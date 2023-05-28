Padres Daily: No extra sauce, we mean done; sweet Sully; quick hits (or outs)

Hello from New York,

If it turns out the Padres aren’t a playoff team, games like yesterday could well be considered one of their major downfalls.

On the one hand, the Padres had nothing to gain. But they had also won the game.

You can read in my game history (here) about their backup lineup and the 3-2 loss to the Yankees in 10 innings.

Aside from the version of the Padres that was on the court yesterday because Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado weren’t, what was talking about is that the Padres continue a troubling habit of losing close games and not winning. late matches.

While there are plenty of playoff team profiles, the path the Padres followed last season was to win games decided by the slimmest of margins and do what it took to win in extra innings.

For much of 2022, they weren’t even an average offense and they finished 15th in MLB in OPS. And while their ERA pitching teams found themselves 11th in MLB, there were some tough times mid-season.

Still, throughout the season, the Padres have found ways to win far more often than not when given the opportunity.

They had the best major league record in one-inning games and the second-best record in extra innings.

This year, their 3-9 record in one-run games is the second-worst, and they’re 0-5 in extra innings.

It has something to do with not getting hits, manager Bob Melvin said. That’s what it usually boils down to in these situations.

As has been documented to the point that we’re all bored by the subject, the Padres aren’t getting a lot of key results.

They had three hits in all yesterday and none of those with auto-runner Ha-Seong Kim at second base of 10th.

The Padres batters are 1 for 18 in overinnings this season. They also have sacrificial bunt and no sacrificial flies. They played six more innings and scored in one of them. Yesterday was the third time they failed to even advance the runner who starts extra innings at second base.

Early in the 10th, Melvin opted to pinch for catcher Brett Sullivan (a left-handed hitter who hits .174) with catcher Austin Nola (a right-handed hitter who came in with an average of .137 but is on top-bunter teams ).

Nola squared twice, taking a fly ball and sending a bunt foul to the third base line.

With first baseman Anthony Rizzo playing exceptionally close to the right side and looking even harder to potentially catch a short bunt on the left side to try and make an out at third, the Padres moved on to swinging Nola deep and try to shoot a ball to the right. He sent a ball to the right, a shallow fly ball into right field with no hope of getting Kim up.

These types of things, Melvin said, affected our performance in these types of games.

Rougned Odor followed with a strikeout, and Fernando Tatis Jr. was ejected by maybe an inch on a grounder at third.

Tatis was initially called a safe, which would have brought up Juan Soto, before the Yankees successfully contested the call.

I think I was safe, Tatis said later. I thought it wasn’t enough to spill, but I was in New York.

He was joking about the last part.

The Padres being so close might not be funny.

Catch

Sullivan wasn’t in the game at the end, but starting pitcher Michael Wacha gave him plenty of credit for helping the Padres stay in the game until the end.

As detailed in my game history, the Padres played fantastic defense yesterday. With the possible exception of Kim, at shortstop, no one has made more crucial plays than Sullivan.

The rookie made a nice catch and tag just in time on a perfect relay from Kim for an out in the first inning, did a solid job of keeping some bouncy balls from Wacha in front of him, laid down a potential base thief for the third of the fourth inning and just before that made a hard-earned hold of a pop foul for second of the fourth.

The catch behind home plate, Wacha said, I had never seen anything like it.

Yankees batter DJ LeMahieu sent a ball high and back toward the screen to which Sullivan and plate umpire Rob Drake initially did not react. After a second, Sullivan moved much faster than Drake, who kind of danced in the direction of the Seekers before moving to the side as Sullivan began to charge.

Sullivan followed the ball to the back wall and at the last moment jumped into the screen to catch the ball.

At first I just turned around and the ref was in my way, Sullivan said. Once you find the ball, nothing else matters. So you get that guy out of the way and then you lay your body out there. Luckily I got off with it. But yeah, you just do whatever it takes.

Nola is expected to be behind the plate today, as he has been for all of Yu Darvish’s starts since the start of 2022.

Sullivan, 29, who made his major league debut on April 18, has started playing some more. And if he hits better, his playing time could increase even further.

He’s getting more and more comfortable there, says Melvin. You’re nervous at first, but (his) full game feels much more comfortable.

Quick work

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino, who hit 100 mph and averaged nearly 98 mph yesterday, is pretty tough to handle.

He was also only making his second start of the season, so the Padres were trying to get to him quickly before he threw too many pitches and gave way to a bullpen with the lowest ERA in the majors.

The Padres entered yesterday’s game seeing an average of 4.10 pitches per plate appearance, tied for most in the majors. They had five one-pitch plate appearances and six two-pitch plate appearances against Severino.

We try to force the issue and be aggressive with a guy who throws a lot of hard stuff and is a bit in the zone,” Melvin said.

Their only hit in 6 innings for Severinos was Tatis’ home run in the fourth inning on an 0-1 pitch.

Both Padres singles against Yankees relievers, including Kims’ hit that led to the go-ahead run in the seventh against Michael King, came on the first pitch.

Small bites

Yesterday was the fifth straight start in which Wacha went at least six innings and allowed no more than two runs. The Padres are 3-2 in those games. For the season, the Padres are just 10-9 in games in which their starter goes at least six innings and doesn’t allow more than two runs.

The Padres’ bullpen has allowed just seven runs (five earned) in the last 13 games. Nick Martinez gave up four of those runs (two earned) and allowed two more legacy runners to score. Before allowing at least one run in each of his last three outings, Martinez had allowed a run in his first 10 relief appearances (15 innings) this season.

Soto was 0-for-2 with two walks and reached base in 11 straight games. He’s been on base at least twice in 31 of 52 games this season.

Nelson Cruz was batting .303 (20 for 66) in his first 19 games. He had 16 RBIs, four doubles, a triple and three home runs and was 9 for 20 with runners in scoring position. In 16 games since, he’s batting .139 (5 ​​for 36) with no RBIs or extra hits and is 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Tatis’ last three home runs are his longest of the season. His 426-foot blast yesterday was his third longest behind a 440-foot homer last Sunday at Petco Park and a 439-foot homer Friday here.

You can read more about Bogaerts’ wrist pain, the much louder fan response to Tatis yesterday and what landed reliever Luis Garcia on the injured list in my diary (here) from yesterday.

With a win today, the Padres can win a series in the Bronx for the first time in four tries. That doesn’t include their losses at the old Yankee Stadium in the first two games of the 1998 World Series.

Alright, that’s it for me. Afternoon game today (10:35 a.m. PT). Then a flight to Miami.

Speak to you tomorrow.