ICAI Issues Notice to Malayalam Actor Mohanlal for Endorsing CA and ACCA Coaching Institute False Claim

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued a notice to Malayalam actor Mohanlal for endorsing false claims of CA, CMA and ACCA coaching institute Lakshya in advertisements.

The ICAI is the statutory body responsible for regulating the profession of public accountant or the profession of public accountant or CA in the country, as well as the training and education of pre-qualification and post-qualification CAs through continuing education.

The profession of chartered accountant is highly valued and renowned. Being a Chartered Accountant is not an easy task, with the course diligently designed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI to shape CAs with professional competence and credibility.

The prefix Chartered Accountant or CA in India is exclusively for the use of qualified Chartered Accountants registered as members of the ICAI.

The requirements to become a ‘CA’ require students to complete the following steps, according to information from the official ICAI website:

It is clear from the above that the minimum number of years to complete the CA course is not less than 4 years. However, signs placed by Lakshya across Calicut, Kerala claimed that students became CAs at the age of 20 and 21. There is also content in the form of video and

The letter addressed to actor Padma Shri Bharath Lieutenant-Colonel Dr. Mohanlal stated the following:

We are deeply concerned about the issue of coaching centers in our area misleading students by providing them with false information about the qualifications they offer. We would like to draw your attention to the fact that these coaching centers not only mislead students throughout their courses, but they also run print and video advertisements which are equally

misleading. We hereby draw your attention to the video advertisement in which you endorsed the Coaching Institute Lakshya.

He further clarified that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament viz. The Chartered Accountants Act 1949 (Act No. XXXVlll of 1949) regulating the profession of Chartered Accountant in the country. The Institute operates under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. ICAI is the second largest professional body of accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of serving the Indian economy in the public interest. Members of the Institute are known as Chartered Accountants. To become a member, one must pass prescribed examinations, 36 months of practical training and meet other requirements under the Act and Regulations.

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is the professional accountancy body based in the United Kingdom (UK) offering the Chartered Chartered Accountant (ACCA) qualification. The term Chartered Chartered Accountant was introduced in 1996. Prior to this date, ACCA members were known as Chartered Accountants. An ACCA member is still permitted to use this term, the letter states.

Addressing the concern that, we have observed that these coaching centers run advertisements claiming that students can become Chartered Accountants by passing the ACCA exams which is patently false. The advertisements are misleading and misrepresent qualifications, causing a mismatch between the skills and knowledge students gain from the coaching center and the skills required to become a chartered accountant, the letter adds.

As you know, Chartered Accountant qualification in India is regulated by ICAI and has its own set of requirements, eligibility criteria and curriculum. The ACCA qualification, on the other hand, is a different qualification with its own set of requirements and its own curriculum. It is essential that students are given accurate information about the qualifications they are pursuing and an ACCA completed candidate cannot use the term ‘Chartered Accountancy’ and the exclusive right remains with candidates pursuing courses at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). ACCA and Chartered Accountancy are two separate qualifications with their own requirements and qualifications. ACCA members cannot be considered chartered accountants. It is important to note that ACCA members do not have signing authority in India and cannot act as auditors in the country. Thus, the misrepresentation of ACCA as a Chartered Accountant is misleading and may confuse prospective students, said the notice from ICAI’s Kozhikode branch, bringing much-needed clarity to the misleading advertisement , highlighting the defect.

Urging the award-winning and critically acclaimed actor to look into the matter in detail, the notice demanded that the actor take appropriate corrective action by not airing such advertisements which may confuse prospective students.

Notably, each profession has its own worth and value, and being an ACCA or CMA is purely a matter of choice and hard work commensurate with the requirements of each course. Each of these courses has differences in curriculum and practice areas after qualification.

The official Youtube channel of the Indian Institute of Commerce, Lakshya, misrepresents ACCA as a chartered accountancy course: Done +2? Become a chartered accountant at 21 | Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya – YouTube

Misleading advertisements like the ones above, disregarding the difference in skills and knowledge learned in each course, are deceiving, especially when they come from one of the pioneering institutions that claims to have produced over 9700 global placements, 1400+ qualified CAs, 108+ ACCA All India & Global Ranks, 29+ CA All India Ranks and 12+ CMA All India Ranks.

The following references were used in the preparation of this story:

Controversial advertisements available on Indian Institute of Commerce’s official YouTube channel, Lakshya: https://youtu.be/gNutwSlKcTw, https://youtu.be/0jUEaeYQAEk, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaQ1rYGiTtE

ICAI clarifying the use of the letters CA: https://www.icai.org/post.html?post_id=2518#:~:text=Share%20this%20page%3A,as%20prefix%20to%20their%20names.

Training guide published by ICAI regarding internship, practical training and post-qualification training: https://resource.cdn.icai.org/32541bos22393.pdf

ICAI about Chartered Accountancy or CA course: https://www.icai.org/new_post.html?post_id=5719

Prospectus published by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for Chartered Accountancy Course: Prospectus

Support our journalism by subscribing to Tax scan premium. follow us on Telegram for quick updates