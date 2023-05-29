The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ Gets Huge Co-Sign From Hollywood Legend





The Weeknd has received critical acclaim for his new HBO series, The idol and a co-sign from a Hollywood legend leaves the musician-turned-actor feeling a little giddy. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 27, the I Cant Feel My Face singer reposted a story from none other than Primary instinct actress Sharon Stone, who sang the praises of the show which also stars nephew Lily-Rose Depp. Just watched the first two episodes of @theidol @lilyrose_depp & Abel (@theweeknd) r so sure footed, Stone wrote. #SamLevinson tackles the root of the entertainment crisis; What comes first, the brilliance or the heartache? The Weeknd reposted the story with one comment: Wow. The Weeknd’s HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Gets Huge Co-Sign From Hollywood Legendhttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/qeaFhqiFz2 HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 28, 2023 Deadline reports that the recent world premiere of The idol received a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, for which Levinson, Depp and The Weeknd were all in attendance. However, the series also received fairly strong reviews. Earlier this year, rolling stone published an exhibition The idolclaiming that the filming became a shitshow after the departure of original director Amy Seimetz. The outlet spoke to 13 cast and crew members, with one person describing the series as sexual torture porn. Another said: It was like any rape fantasy any toxic man would have on the show and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better. related news The Weeknds HBO Show The Idol Gets a Release Date and a Steamy New Trailer April 17, 2023 The Weeknd, who co-created The idol and has a prominent role, took to Twitter shortly after to respond to rolling stone by posting an exclusive excerpt from the show. In it, his character, Tedros, calls the post irrelevant. SO, rolling stone came back to us about a cover and I think it’s worth pursuing,” a character played by Dan Levy told Tedros and Lily-Rose Depps’ character Jocelyn. Tedros responds: Rrolling stone? Aren’t they a bit out of place? Jocelyne adds: Yeah, I don’t know. I think that might be a bit outdated, you know what I mean? Tedros then says: Nobody cares. rolling stone and claims that most of their Instagram followers are bots. The idol premieres June 4 on HBO.

