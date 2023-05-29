‘The Little Mermaid’ makes a box office splash with a $95.5 million opening | Entertainment





The little Mermaid made moviegoers want to be under the sea on Memorial Day weekend. Disney’s live-action remake of its 1989 animated classic easily outpaced the competition, grossing $95.5 million from 4,320 screens in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. And Disney estimates the film starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as her sea witch nemesis Ursula will hit $117.5 million by the end of the holiday. This is the fifth largest Memorial Day weekend opening. It moves Fast X to first place. The 10th installment in the Fast and Furious franchise starring Vin Diesel lagged behind more recent versions of the series, grossing $23 million domestically for a two-week total for Universal Pictures of $108 million. In its fourth weekend, Disney and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 made around $20 million in North America to take third place. It has now grossed $299 million domestically. The fourth went to The Super Mario Bros. movie. from Universal, which continues to reach new levels in its eighth weekend. Now available for rental on VOD, it still grossed $6.3 million in theaters. Its combined total of $559 million makes Mario and Luigi the biggest earners of the year so far. The comics couldn’t resist Ariel as the other new releases of the week trickled down. The Machine,” an action comedy starring comedian Bert Kreischer, finished fifth with $4.9 million domestically. And “ About my father‘, the wide-ranging comedy starring Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro, finished sixth with $4.3 million. Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday. 1. The Little Mermaid, $95.5 million. 2. Fast X, $23 million. 3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.20 million dollars. 4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, $6.3 million. 5. The Machine, $4.9 million. 6. About My Dad,” $4.3 million. 7. Kandahar, $2.4 million. 8. You hurt my feelings, 1.4 million. 9. Evil Dead Rise, $1 million. 10. Book Club, The Next Chapter, $920,000. – Follow AP Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

