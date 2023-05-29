Bollywood hero game for villain roles in southern movies

Popular Bollywood heroes like Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal and Bobby Deol are gearing up to make their Tollywood debut as villains! And Tollywood filmmakers dropped casting Hindi actresses like Deepika

Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, etc. as leading ladies.

While Tollywood is notorious for “importing” villains, what’s interesting is that this time they turn to heroes from the Hindi movie world to play anti-heroes in their big-ticket movies.

WHY THIS FASCINATION FOR BOLLYWOOD A-LISTERS?

Anil Ravipudi, who cast Arjun Rampal in his upcoming Telugu film, starring

Balakrishna says he wanted someone who was fit, stylish and gave a new appeal to the room.

He felt that Arjun’s spoils would be valuable in all industries. “I want my villain to look as stylish as the protagonist. Arjun’s roles in Hindi films over the years have been very versatile, so I thought casting him as a villain would give a new appeal to my film,” says Anil, who adds that Arjun is an actor you can shape into any role.

DREAM CAST

Riding on the success of the great historical saga Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, director Om Raut moved on to another epic, Adipurush.

Starring Prabhas, the film is based on the Ramayana. The director cast Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. When asked why, Raut said that Saif’s role as one of Tanhaji’s antagonists…was so impressive that he wanted to work with him again.

Revealing that he had Saif in mind when writing the script for Adipursh, Raut

added, “Most importantly, Saif liked the way I wrote and designed his character, so I have to say I’m lucky.” Saif had to undergo a remarkable physical transformation for the role, as well as some psychological traits of

Ravan, he adds. Saif also plays a villain in Jr. NTR’s film directed by Koratala Siva.

NICE PAYCHECKS

Tollywood movies now have a global reach! And if the producers are willing to offer big paychecks, the actors will understandably be happy to join in.

The producers would offer these actors handsome remunerations which are

too good to resist.

Sanjay Dutt, who played the menacing Adheera in the KGF series, has reportedly been offered a big paycheck for his upcoming Telugu debut

(untitled film) with Prabhas. It’s because Sanjay has been in huge

demand in the South after the blockbuster KGF.

“The package that was offered to Sanjay was pretty cool,” a source comments in

the knowledge. Since Prabhas is a superstar, the filmmakers wanted an actor as the antagonist who has a larger than life image and looks as powerful as Prabhas.

By casting Sanjay they can also get better eyeballs in other languages,

since Sanjay’s presence will help them push the film into other territories and generate revenue.”

Same with Bobby Deol! The creators of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, with Pawan

Kalyan, originally wanted to cast Arjun Rampal as antagonist and Mughal Emperor

Aurangzeb. But later they tapped Bobby Deol for the role in the period drama.

Apparently, Bobby was offered a lucrative contract.

TAKE THE BET

Bobby Deol, who like Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan was a popular Bollywood hero but now focuses on negative roles and characters, says ‘I try to do different things’ when asked why he had agreed to board HHVM. “I saw the work of the director of the film, Krish, and I was totally amazed,” he said.

added. Ashram’s success changed things for Bobby. “THE

the more versatile you become, the more chances you can take. Not all

luck works, but that’s the bet I made with Ashram and it paid off. I

I wanted to challenge myself like I did in Love Hostel,” adds Bobby.

NUANCED PERFORMANCE

Tollywood continues to experiment with actors who have been successful as heroes, not just

in the 90s and 2000s but also with those who became stars

decade .

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played gray undertone roles in a few Bollywood blockbusters. The multi-talented actor is now making his Telugu debut.

He has a key role in Sailesh Kolanu’s action thriller Saindhav starring Venkatesh.

“He’s a character who needs a nuanced performance. And Nawaz bhai is as versatile as possible,” says the filmmaker. “We need a realistic performance and if you look at Nawaz bhai’s career arc, it’s filled with raw, rustic and authentic performances. So if it’s not him, who else,” said he added.