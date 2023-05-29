Entertainment
Bollywood hero game for villain roles in southern movies
Popular Bollywood heroes like Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal and Bobby Deol are gearing up to make their Tollywood debut as villains! And Tollywood filmmakers dropped casting Hindi actresses like Deepika
Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, etc. as leading ladies.
While Tollywood is notorious for “importing” villains, what’s interesting is that this time they turn to heroes from the Hindi movie world to play anti-heroes in their big-ticket movies.
WHY THIS FASCINATION FOR BOLLYWOOD A-LISTERS?
Anil Ravipudi, who cast Arjun Rampal in his upcoming Telugu film, starring
Balakrishna says he wanted someone who was fit, stylish and gave a new appeal to the room.
He felt that Arjun’s spoils would be valuable in all industries. “I want my villain to look as stylish as the protagonist. Arjun’s roles in Hindi films over the years have been very versatile, so I thought casting him as a villain would give a new appeal to my film,” says Anil, who adds that Arjun is an actor you can shape into any role.
DREAM CAST
Riding on the success of the great historical saga Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, director Om Raut moved on to another epic, Adipurush.
Starring Prabhas, the film is based on the Ramayana. The director cast Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. When asked why, Raut said that Saif’s role as one of Tanhaji’s antagonists…was so impressive that he wanted to work with him again.
Revealing that he had Saif in mind when writing the script for Adipursh, Raut
added, “Most importantly, Saif liked the way I wrote and designed his character, so I have to say I’m lucky.” Saif had to undergo a remarkable physical transformation for the role, as well as some psychological traits of
Ravan, he adds. Saif also plays a villain in Jr. NTR’s film directed by Koratala Siva.
NICE PAYCHECKS
Tollywood movies now have a global reach! And if the producers are willing to offer big paychecks, the actors will understandably be happy to join in.
The producers would offer these actors handsome remunerations which are
too good to resist.
Sanjay Dutt, who played the menacing Adheera in the KGF series, has reportedly been offered a big paycheck for his upcoming Telugu debut
(untitled film) with Prabhas. It’s because Sanjay has been in huge
demand in the South after the blockbuster KGF.
“The package that was offered to Sanjay was pretty cool,” a source comments in
the knowledge. Since Prabhas is a superstar, the filmmakers wanted an actor as the antagonist who has a larger than life image and looks as powerful as Prabhas.
By casting Sanjay they can also get better eyeballs in other languages,
since Sanjay’s presence will help them push the film into other territories and generate revenue.”
Same with Bobby Deol! The creators of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, with Pawan
Kalyan, originally wanted to cast Arjun Rampal as antagonist and Mughal Emperor
Aurangzeb. But later they tapped Bobby Deol for the role in the period drama.
Apparently, Bobby was offered a lucrative contract.
TAKE THE BET
Bobby Deol, who like Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan was a popular Bollywood hero but now focuses on negative roles and characters, says ‘I try to do different things’ when asked why he had agreed to board HHVM. “I saw the work of the director of the film, Krish, and I was totally amazed,” he said.
added. Ashram’s success changed things for Bobby. “THE
the more versatile you become, the more chances you can take. Not all
luck works, but that’s the bet I made with Ashram and it paid off. I
I wanted to challenge myself like I did in Love Hostel,” adds Bobby.
NUANCED PERFORMANCE
Tollywood continues to experiment with actors who have been successful as heroes, not just
in the 90s and 2000s but also with those who became stars
decade .
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played gray undertone roles in a few Bollywood blockbusters. The multi-talented actor is now making his Telugu debut.
He has a key role in Sailesh Kolanu’s action thriller Saindhav starring Venkatesh.
“He’s a character who needs a nuanced performance. And Nawaz bhai is as versatile as possible,” says the filmmaker. “We need a realistic performance and if you look at Nawaz bhai’s career arc, it’s filled with raw, rustic and authentic performances. So if it’s not him, who else,” said he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/entertainment/tollywood/280523/bollywood-heroes-game-for-villain-roles-in-south-films.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023 Live! Race results, updates and latest news as Max Verstappen wins in the rain
- Biden and McCarthy reach final deal to avoid US default, now must sell it to Congress
- Bollywood hero game for villain roles in southern movies
- 97 days to play football: Jamarrion Harkless
- Addison Rae wears a white maxi dress with cutouts above her hips on a date with Omer Fedi in New York
- Google Pixel tablet vs Amazon Fire Max 11: They’re more than just tablets
- In Duluth, a simulation of real-world poverty – Duluth News Tribune
- Typhoon Haiyan is one of the biggest storms ever
- The January 6 rioters collect thousands of donations. Now the United States come after their spoils
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan is re-elected in Türkiye
- Joko Correct! The horror prediction has now come true
- Night of the Valkyries celebrates women in music