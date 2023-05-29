Hollywood Casino York fined for failure to comply with security mandate





Posted: May 28, 2023, 7:14 a.m. Last update: May 28, 2023, 7:14 a.m. Hollywood Casino York in south-central Pennsylvania has been fined by the state’s Gaming Control Board for violating minimum security requirements. Hollywood Casino York general manager Ruben Warren said finding security officials for the Pennsylvania gambling property has been difficult in the wake of COVID-19. Penn Entertainment, which operates Hollywood York, recently agreed to pay the state more than $80,000 in penalties for failing to secure the property, as required by its licensing agreement with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. (Picture: York Expedition) When the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) in December 2019 issued a Category 4 casino license to Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, LLC – a subsidiary of Penn Entertainment – ​​the casino operator pledged to meet security requirements state-mandated minimums. Penn Entertainment, which at the time was still operating under the old company name, Penn National Gaming, agreed to maintain a minimum-security workforce for Hollywood York. Hollywood Casino York’s minimum security requirements are confidential, but the PGCB’s Office of Law Enforcement Counsel (OEC) said its review of the casino’s operations determined that the casino was routinely understaffed. ‘last year. The OEC found that Hollywood failed to meet minimum security personnel requirements for 55 days between late May and September 2022. Settlement reached The PGCB and Hollywood Casino York have entered into a consent agreement to resolve the regulatory violations. The OEC recommended that Penn Entertainment be fined $78,000 for the security breaches, plus $2,500 to cover administrative costs. Penn agreed to the financial penalty and the PGCB signed the consent agreement last week. Ruben Warren, general manager of Hollywood York, said the casino has struggled to hire security guards since COVID-19. But at last week’s hearing, he admitted he hadn’t dealt with the issue enough. “I didn’t manage this process in the right way during this period. But Penn Entertainment and I take compliance very seriously,” Warren told the board. Alex Hvizda, Chief Compliance Officer of Penn Entertainment, pointed out that while Hollywood York has at times failed to meet its commitment to security personnel, the shortcomings have not threatened public safety. When you learn that we are missing a security personnel or two, I want to assure you that it does not affect public safety. The car parks are always monitored by both surveillance patrols and roving patrols. The Springettsbury Police Department is literally across our parking lot,” Hvizda said. Hvizda added that even during the casino’s busiest times — typically, Friday and Saturday nights — the casino averages less than one security incident per hour. Security incidents vary widely in severity, ranging from an intoxicated player and a player misplacing a slot voucher to theft and assault. State bans five adults In related regulatory cases, the PGCB permanently banned five adults who left children in their vehicles while gambling at a casino. A handful of individuals have been placed on the involuntary exclusion list. Two people – a man and a woman – have been banned for leaving five children, aged two, four, five, 11 and 13, inside their vehicle while gambling at the Près Isle Downs casino. A male customer has been banned for leaving his 11-year-old child unattended in a car outside Live! Casino Philadelphia. Another man was banned for leaving a 10-year-old child in his car while placing a sports bet at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. A customer has been permanently barred from all land-based casinos in the Commonwealth for leaving behind two children, aged eight and nine, while gambling for 45 minutes in Mohegan, Pennsylvania. Unsupervised children outside of casinos continue to be a problem not just in Pennsylvania, but across the country. The PGCB is trying to reduce the number of children left unsupervised outside its casinos through a public service campaign called “Don’t Play With The Children”. More information can be found here.

