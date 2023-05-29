Gifts to Elevate Dad’s Morning Routine This Father’s Day





Best Father’s Day Gifts Status point A good morning routine makes getting out of bed more enjoyable and sets the tone for a happy and successful day. Whether your dad is a morning lark or a night owl, he’ll appreciate gifts that will help him start his days off right. With that in mind, here are three fun Father’s Day gift ideas to consider that would also make great gifts for new grads: 1. The perfect cup of coffee: Most people think they are satisfied with their morning cup of coffee, that is, until they try Nextmug, a smart, self-heating mug which keeps drinks hot (130 degrees F), hot (140 degrees F) or very hot (150 degrees F) depending on the setting selected. Lab tests have shown that liquid in a standard ceramic mug loses 52% of its heat over a two-hour period. Nextmug does not lose heat during this same amount of time, allowing you to enjoy a coffee or tea for as long as it takes to drink it. If Dad has ever resorted to the microwave for that forgotten morning brew, which can make even the best drink bitter, or just warmed it up, he’ll appreciate this sleek, ergonomic and easy-to-use mug. Plus, its optional splash-proof lid means Dad can take his cup of coffee all over his house or office, on the back deck, or wherever he’d enjoy it most. Perfect for a dorm or first apartment, it’s also a useful gift for high school or college graduation. For more information, visit https://nextmug.com/. 2. A closer shave: Help Dad say goodbye to nicks and uneven facial hair. Delivering a close shave, even on dense beards, the Braun Series 9 Pro electric shaver features sensors that adjust power to beard density and a precision switch to capture tough hairs. Because its built-in sonic technology allows for a more efficient shave and its docking station automatically charges and cleans the shaver, you’ll give Dad more time for him in the morning. 3. Music and Podcasts on the Go: Add entertainment and motivation to dad’s morning workouts with comfortable, durable headphones. Just be sure to consider his needs when picking the right pair. While bone conduction headphones provide the security of being able to hear surrounding sounds, which is great for morning jogs and commutes, air conduction provides the best shock-free comfort. Finally, in-ear headphones can isolate outside noise when desired, such as at the gym. The X9-pro allows users to switch between these three modes. It’s also completely waterproof and Bluetooth connected, so Dad can listen to his favorite jams and podcasts, even while swimming in the pool. And thanks to its 32G storage, it won’t be bored with its listening options. This Father’s Day (and graduation season) put a smile on your winner’s face by searching for gifts that help elevate morning routines.

