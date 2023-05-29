30 Years Ago, A Sci-Fi Train Wreck Changed The Course Of Hollywood History

Superhero movies aren’t what they used to be, Star Wars is losing cultural capital at a shocking rate, and anime adaptations have proven to be more problematic than they were worth. What should a Hollywood studio do? The answer seems simple: video game adaptations.

Already in 2023 we got two massive HBO hits The last of us and Minion-maker Illuminations mario movie. And a quick tour of IMDb reveals countless other video game-inspired shows and movies in the works. So it may come as a surprise that the very first movie to adapt a video game was such a wreck that it took Hollywood three decades to get back on track.

were talking, of course, about Super Mario Bros.the 1993 film which starred Bob Hoskins as Mario and John Leguizamo as Luigi. Reverse released a definitive oral history of the movie earlier this year, but on its anniversary, we’ve revisited some of the best details and looked at the real damage caused by this movie wreck.

Before Super Mario Bros., the idea of ​​a film based on a video game barely registered for most studio executives. So it’s no surprise that the movies’ origin story is unique, to say the least. Producer Roland Joff tells Reverse that he had booked a hotel room in Japan and went to the Nintendo office every day with different kinds of tea. Eventually, the president of the company agreed to meet him. When asked why Nintendo should choose indie Joff over a major studio, he replied: Because you’ll get something original from us.

Turns out Joff wasn’t lying.

This is the part of the article where we normally recap the plot of the movie, but you know what, that’s not going to happen here. The plot of Super Mario Bros. is just too dumb to bother explaining. Suffice to say, it involves parallel dimensions, a king turned into a goop, and the revelation that Mario’s first and last name are both Mario.

John Leguizamo and Bob Hoskins in Super Mario Bros.. Hollywood Pictures

What’s more interesting is the original, abandoned story, dreamed up by Super Mario Bros. co-director Rocky Morton. The director tells Reverse that his screenplay was essentially a love story between two brothers. In his version, Mario and Luigi were orphans whose difficult childhood drove a wedge between them.

Luigi didn’t like having a mother figure and not a big brother figure. Morton said. Mario resented Luigi for holding him back from his life’s ambition to be an artist. The story was this incredible and long adventure that they live, and they learn to love each other through this extraordinary adventure.

Of course, none of this is in the actual movie. The Rocky Morton-filmed ending also wouldn’t have solved the film’s biggest mystery: why the plot has absolutely nothing to do with current Mario games.

Here is Morton:

A scene is missing, which the producers cut. The scene was right at the very end when the Mario brothers were back in Brooklyn. And there’s a knock-knock-knock at the door, and its two Japanese Nintendo executives. They came to buy this story the life story of the Mario brothers because they want to use it in this video game that they are producing. They write the story, dictated by Mario and Luigi, and everything gets lost in translation. And that was the pivotal scene in the movie because it gave the whole movie meaning and why the movie was so different from the video game, because it got lost in Nintendo’s translation. We shot it and everything, but they cut it.

Is not it?

Hollywood Pictures

In the wings, Super Mario Bros. was total anarchy. Sources describe sets so hot you could cook an egg on the floor and a script that was cut and pasted like a deranged kidnapping ransom letter.

Bob Hoskins, who took on the lead role without knowing who Mario was, publicly called it one of the worst decisions he ever made. According to his co-star, Fiona Shaw, he would send expensive whiskey from England to numb the pain. We drank them copiously in his trailer, says Shaw Reverse.

As a coping mechanism, actors would also gather on the beach every Sunday and perform Shakespeare plays. Bob was Macbeth and I was Lady Macbeth, Shaw recalls.

Hollywood Pictures

But what is the legacy of Super Mario Bros.? Joff claims the film was way ahead of its time, in fact, while Morton points to packed screenings for the film’s 30th anniversary earlier this year. But at the time of its release, Mario was a resounding alarm for Hollywood to stay away from video games.

Super Mario Bros. was a financial flop, grossing $38.9 million on an estimated budget of $4,248 million. While a few other video game adaptations followed directly, there was a distinct mid-90s gap where Hollywood stepped back to re-evaluate the whole idea. And while there have been many attempts in the decades since, it’s only in recent years that fans and critics have started to admit that video game movies can actually be good.

Is it possible that, if not for Super Mario Bros., we might have had good video game movies much earlier? You’ll have to travel to an alternate dimension like the one in the movie to be sure, but it’s nearly impossible to pretend that mario helped a lot.

