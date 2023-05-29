John Stamos “angry” with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen | Entertainment





John Stamos was “angry” with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen when they decided not to do “Fuller House.” The 59-year-old actor starred alongside the actress twins when they shared the role of Michelle Tanner in the classic 1990s sitcom ‘Full House’, but they turned down the chance to star in the 2016 spin-off , he called them, and years later after the death of co-star Bob Saget – who died in 2022 at the age of 65 after suffering blunt head trauma – they arrived at his house with a pork chop frozen to redeem himself. Speaking on the ‘And That’s What You REALLY Missed’ podcast, he said: “The twins have moved to New York. And I have to tell you, one of the only good things to come out of Bobs [death] Well… Mary-Kate and Ashley, we haven’t seen them much. I mean, we kinda kept in touch, but Bob really did. And they were so awesome. “You hear rumors, ‘Oh, they hated their childhood, or they hated being on the show or whatever. When I did ‘Fuller House,’ they didn’t want to come back. And I was angry for one minute. And it came out. But they were, like, ‘We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob.’ They came to my house. They brought a pork chop and sage. I don’t know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so it was really nice. So we stayed very close. John went on to reiterate that he’s talked things over with Mary-Kate and Ashley – who, after their stint on ‘Full House’, starred in a series of films such as ‘Passport to Paris’ and ‘Our Lips Are Sealed “. and had their own sitcom in 1998 called ‘Two of a Kind’ before retiring from acting in 2004 in favor of a career in fashion – and ultimately ‘respected’ their decision not to take part in ‘Fuller House’ . He said: “So I called, talked to Mary-Kate and kind of explained what the show was going to be, and told them I wish they were there , and they decided not to, which I respect.”

