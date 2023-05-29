Big-Race Showdown pick for Shoemaker Mile and Hollywood Gold Cup





For the seventh year in a row, Americas Best Racing is challenging some of the brightest minds in horse racing betting to come up with their top three picks for key races each weekend leading up to the 2023 Triple Crown and then the 2023 World Championships. Breeders Cup. . The handicappers compete in what we like to call the Big Race Showdown. Player picks will be displayed here and a running bankroll will be kept to track their success throughout the year. Funds will be calculated based on exact bets of $2 and $2 on the trifecta box of each player’s top three selections. We will also keep track of which player correctly selects the most winners. Your players for the 2023 Big Race Showdown season areEdison Hatter (In Money Media Analyst, MeadowlandsOn-Air Host), Ashley Mailloux (independent race analyst), Jessica Paquette(Racecaller for Parx Racing, Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation),John Piassek (Communications Manager, Maryland Horse Breeders Association), Robert Rodriguez (El Potro Roberto, DRF in Spanish), Mike Somic (The Magic Mike Show, Somo Bombs Handicapper The Racing Dudes),Naomi Tucker (Eclipse Award-winning sports broadcaster, global horse racing producer), Darwin Biscay (Handicap and Host, La Trifecta de Americas Best Racing), Rowan neighborhood (Chartcaller at Hawthorne Race Track and a freelance writer), andBrian Zipse (Lead writer for Horse Racing Nation and host of HorseCenter). This week’s Big Race Showdown races are the $500,000 Shoemaker Mile Stakes and the $400,000 Hollywood Gold Cup on May 29 at Santa Anita Park. The Shoemaker is a Win and Youre In qualifier for the FanDuel Breeders Cup Mile presented by PDJF on November 4 back in Santa Anita. Both races will be broadcast live on FanDuel TV as part of their comprehensive coverage of the Santa Anita races as well as many other tracks including Monmouth Park, Gulfstream Park and Golden Gate Fields.

