10 Bollywood Actors As Oversized People In These AI-Generated Photos Are Going Viral





The recent popularization of Artificial Intelligence has taken the internet by storm. For all the right reasons? Indeed for all the right reasons. You would be amazed to find that the term was coined in 1956. However, it is now that it is much more popular thanks to the increase in data volumes, advanced algorithms and improvements in computing power. and storage, among others. AI-generated images have become the greatest source of entertainment for all internet users. From time to time, a new set of images featuring popular personalities keep appearing thanks to the hard work of AI artists. Among many AI-generated photos, the one that has currently gone viral is one where Bollywood actors are imagined as oversized people. AI-generated footage of B-town actors as oversized people has gone viral on the internet The Bollywood fandom is one of the biggest. Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan are some of the many high-profile actors in B-town. To say that every actor has a huge fan following would be an understatement. In order to do better and be loved by his fans, each actor maintains his body. It doesn’t matter whether they have abs or not, they always try to stay in shape. It’s rare that we see our favorite Bollywood actor lose his shape and become oversized. But as we all know, the magic of Artificial Intelligence can do it all. If you want to get a glimpse of your favorite Bollywood actor looking oversized, AI has you covered. The images feature some of India’s most popular actors depicted as plumped up beyond recognition. From Akshay Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan, this photo set is sure to amaze you. AI Artist with the Instagram Handle futurepediaai used Midjouney to imagine these fit and refined Bollywood actors as oversized people. It’s safe to say that the photos are going viral because they look entertaining and hilarious. The image set includes Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Take a look at these incredible AI-generated images of top Indian actors. Aren’t they entertaining and hilarious? 1. Akshay Kumar 2. Amitabh Bachchan 3. Anil Kapoor 4. Ayushmann Khurrana 5. Kartik Aaryan 6. Pankaj Tripathi 7.Salman Khan 8. Shahrukh Khan Check out the source below Great care has been taken to ensure that the essence of each actor is not lost. Certainly all the actors looked plumped up but the originality is not lost. While a majority of AI artists have established themselves and become popular, there are plenty still jostling to do so. This set of images is a great example. What do you think of Bollywood actors who look oversized? What if they really looked like this? Share your thoughts via the comments below.

