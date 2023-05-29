Toph Voice Actor Confirms Original Cast Won’t Return For New ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Movie





At CinemaCon 2023 last April, fans received more information about Avatar Studios’ upcoming project. The film is set to hit theaters on October 10, 2025, and fans were treated to concept art for adult versions of the beloved characters. The film will be set approximately 15 years after the series ended, with the main cast in their late 20s or early 30s. Series creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino (affectionately known to fans as Mike ‘n Bryan) will write the film, with Avatar’s executive producer Eric Coleman at the helm. In an interview this weekend at Momocon Atlanta, voice actor Michaela Jill Murphy (who played the character of Toph and was previously credited as Jessie Flower) confirmed that she and the rest of the main cast would not be returning for the new Avatar: The Last Airbender movie. Rumors have been swirling that Konietzko and DiMartino are looking for new talent to bring older versions of these characters to life, but this is the first confirmation fans have gotten. When asked if she would be interested in returning for the film, she replied, “Yeah, I mean, look, if you’re an actor, you’re always interested in being called back for a project…I think ‘they’re going to be recast for pretty much everything, and, you know, Mike and Bryan do what they want. So it’s not like people are going to yell and say, ‘Bring back the originals!’ just changing your mind. Not that I think it’s going to happen. But they really have a vision and it’s something that they think is best for the show and so they’re doing it. She went on to elaborate on Avatar creators: “That’s what happened with the original. It was three seasons and then people were like “do a fourth, do a fourth!” and they were like ‘no.’ They did a new show [The Legend of Korra], but they were like, ‘We’re not going to mess with the integrity of the story just to give you a fourth season.’ So they have a vision and they’re executing it the way they want… I’m sad because of course I’d love to come back and do things but, you know, I’m going to cheer on the audience with everyone!

