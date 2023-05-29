The real showbiz scandals behind Kenneth Anger’s “Hollywood Babylon” – WWD

Filmmaker Kenneth Anger, whose death was announced on Wednesday, spent his early twenties in Paris, where he became familiar with the city’s avant-garde scene. Between producing short films under Henri Langlois at the French Cinematheque, Anger managed to land a few signings in the French film magazine Cahiers du Cinéma.

Anger regaled readers with his mythical stories of old Hollywood starlets, filling them to the brim with details of sex, drugs and murder. His editors, impressed by Anger’s passion for the dramatic, encouraged him to compile these articles into a book, and thus “Hollywood Babylon” was born.

Published in France in 1959, the release of “Hollywood Babylon” comes a decade after the fall of the studio system. In 1965, the book debuted in the United States. Within two weeks, it was banned.

Kenneth Anger in 1979. Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Ten years later, “Hollywood Babylon” is reissued in the United States. New York Times reviewer Peter Andrews described it as a “306-page box of poison candy”.

Many of the rumors spread by Anger in “Hollywood Babylon” have since been discredited. His stories, which range from obscene to downright defamatory, include lingering speculation about the stars’ sexual identities and substance abuse issues – cruel tactics that today’s tabloids have abandoned in light of growing public scrutiny.

Nevertheless, Anger’s captivating prose is not entirely fictional. Many of the scandals featured in the book actually happened. It’s some of the raw details, however, that tend to get murky.

Ahead, separating fact from fiction in “Hollywood Babylon”.

The “lavender” weddings of Rudolph Valentino

Rudolph Valentino with his dog. Archive Bettmann

Rudolph Valentino was Hollywood’s first idol. The legendary frontman starred in box office hits like ‘The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse’ and ‘The Sheik’ before his untimely passing in 1931. Thousands mourned the death of their ‘Grand lover” – some fans went as far as suicide.

Valentino may have been popular with the ladies, but that didn’t stop gossip rags and later Anger from claiming he married a lesbian…twice. At the time, many stars were suspected of indulging in these so-called “lavender weddings”. In Valentino’s case, however, was there any truth to it?

The actor’s first wife, Jean Acker, had two long-term relationships with women after his marriage to Valentino. One was with actress Grace Darmond, while the second was with Zeigfeld Follies’ daughter Chloe Carter. Acker and Carter remained together until the former’s death in 1978.

There is little evidence supporting that Natacha Rambova, Valentino’s second wife, was gay. In “Hollywood Babylon,” Anger writes that her marriage to Valentino was “never consummated.” This claim likely stems from a high-profile lawsuit involving Valentino.

Before his divorce from Acker was finalized, Valentino married Rambova in Mexico. Once the news broke, Valentino was imprisoned and then tried for bigamy. Prosecutors argued that Rambova and Valentino had, in fact, consummated the marriage. When Rambova spoke, she claimed otherwise.

It was probably a ploy by Rambova to bolster Valentino’s case – and it worked. He was acquitted and the couple legally remarried in 1923.

Mae West takes the Hays code

Mae West circa 1933. Getty Images

Mae West rose from the Broadway stage to the big screen, but her path to stardom was not without controversy. The trailblazing comedienne, known for her suggestive double meanings, starred in two 1933 blockbusters: “She Done Him Wrong” and “I’m No Angel.” The two managed to pass the censorship boards, which determined whether a film was too risky to be released.

In 1934, screen censorship was strictly enforced due to the Hays Code. Meanwhile, religious conservatives, who claimed Hollywood films were plagued with immorality, began picketing the footage. Fearing a drop in ticket sales, studio executives surrendered to the Code, which banned everything from interracial romance to “lewd kissing.”

West’s next film, “Nineties Beauty,” led to his first major run-in with the censors. But unlike Anger writes, it had nothing to do with the line, “Is that a gun in your pocket, or are you just glad to see me?”

West didn’t utter those words in any of his films until 1978’s “Sextette,” which debuted years after “Hollywood Babylon” was released.

Anger also wrote that Hays’ office sent a spy to watch West during the production of “90s Belle,” but that claim is false. Censors, however, forced West to change the film’s original title, “It Ain’t No Sin.”

Charlie Chaplin’s Teenage Brides

Charlie Chaplin and Lita Grey. New York Daily News via Getty Images

In a chapter titled “Charlie’s Nymphs,” Anger writes that the actor “established his reputation as a chicken hawk,” a claim easily backed up by his first two marriages.

Charlie Chaplin married actress Mildred Harris when she was just 16. After their divorce, “The Tramp” set her sights on Lita Grey, who was only eight years old when she met Chaplin. Gray continued to appear in his films “The Kid” and “The Gold Rush”. The former depicts Gray, who was then 12, as one of Chaplin’s romantic interests.

At age 15, Gray became pregnant with Chaplin’s child. Knowing he could face criminal charges, Chaplin planned to marry Gray in a secret ceremony in Mexico. However, their nuptials were barely kept secret. News of the couple’s union broke almost as soon as they got married. Like Harris, Gray was 16 at the time.

“I wasn’t old enough or bright enough to know what the feelings I had for him added to,” Gray later wrote of her relationship with Chaplin. “What could a 15-year-old, who made a 15-year-old talk, have that would interest him?”

Dorothy Dandridge vs Confidential Magazine

Dorothy Dandridge during her testimony in 1957. Archive Bettmann

Before People and Us Weekly, there was Confidential. The magazine, first published in 1952, detailed the (often fictional) exploits of Hollywood stars – which would eventually cause its own downfall.

Anger’s claim that Dorothy Dandridge was the first star to take legal action against Confidential is false. Actors Robert Mitchum and Lizabeth Scott sued the magazine for libel two years before Dandridge was filed in 1957.

Dandridge, however, was instrumental in Confidential’s withdrawal. She sued the magazine for a 1955 article, in which she was accused of having “relations” with a stranger in the woods near a Lake Tahoe resort. At the time, this was considered particularly outrageous, as the man making the claims was white.

Capitalizing on racist attitudes of the 1950s, Confidential made allegations of miscegenation against several stars, including Maureen O’Hara, who also sued the magazine.

Dandridge denied the vicious rumor launched against her, insisting that she did not violate the station’s segregation policies. “Lake Tahoe at that time had a lot of prejudice,” the actress later said. “I didn’t have much choice but to stay in my hotel suite most of the time.” Dandridge, who walked away with $10,000, marked the first settlement with Confidential.

Months later, Dandridge returned to the courtroom. This time, the starlet spoke out in a defamation case being sued by the state of California. Dandridge was one of only two actresses to appear at the trial – the other was O’Hara.

The case ended in a mistrial, but Confidential did not come out unscathed. The magazine was banned from reporting on Hollywood until it closed in 1978.