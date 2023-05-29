King Charles paid tribute to Tina Turner with a musical tribute at Buckingham Palace | Entertainment
King Charles paid tribute to Tina Turner with a musical tribute at Buckingham Palace.
The newly crowned monarch, 74, allowed the Welsh Guards band to perform Queen of Rock n Rolls 1989 hit The Best during the Changing of the Guard outside the Royal Residence in London on Friday, according to video footage shared by News forces.
They were joined by the First Battalion Welsh Guards Corps of Drums in the centuries-old ceremony, in which the Kings Guard hands over responsibility for protecting Buckingham and St James’s Palaces to the New Guard.
Charles and Tina, whose death at the age of 83 was announced on May 24, first met in 1986, when she performed at the Princes Trust All-Star Rock Concert at Wembley Stadium in London.
The best song has deep meaning for fellow royals, with Prince William, 40, telling Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series that his late mother Princess Diana would play the track for him and her brother, Prince Harry, 38, as she drove them back to boarding school.
The Prince of Wales, who was 15 when Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris in August 1997, aged 36, said: One of the songs that I remember overwhelmingly and that stayed all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, it’s Tina Turners The Best because sitting in the backseat, singing, it felt like real family time.
And my mother, who she was driving, singing at the top of her voice. We even got the policeman into the car: he also sang from time to time. Damn sing and listen to music until the gates of the school where they dropped you off.
He added: When I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back a lot of memories of my mother.
King Charles was the latest in a huge list of celebrities who have paid tribute to Tina, including Sir Mick Jagger, 79, his old friend Oprah Winfrey, 69, Cher, 77 and Angela Bassett, 64, who has played Tina in her What’s Love Got To Do With biopic while Beyonc, 41, and Lizzo, 35, honored the icon during stage performances.
