Sreenivas Bellamkonda’s debut in Bollywood





In recent years, the boundaries between the southern and Hindi film industries have blurred with the rise of pan-Indian films. Several southern stars including Dulquer Salman, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have made their Bollywood debut. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is Telugu actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda, with his filmChatrapathi. To read also: Anatomy of a fall wins the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival; the third director wins the highest honor Sreenivas plays the lead role in the action drama which released on May 12. It is the Hindi remake of the 2005 Telugu SS Rajamoulis film of the same name, starring Prabhas. It was hard being in Prabhas’ shoes, but when he said I did his character justice, I felt more confident, the 30-year-old says. At the center of the film is a man who, after being separated from his family during Partition as a child, ends up being raised by a gang that employs refugees as laborers. Eventually, he stands against the goons to protect other refugees, earning him the title of Chatrapathi. The film also stars actor Nushrratt Bharuccha from Pyaar ka Punchnama. On choosing the remake of this particular movie as its Bollywood debut, Sreenivas says, Few people have seen the Telugu original, and audiences should be able to enjoy a good movie regardless of the language. To this end, he spared no effort. Although he can read and write in Hindi, he took courses to master his accent. I am still new to Bollywood and many directors were kind enough to speak to me in English. I wanted to be fluent in spoken Hindi, says the actor, who wants to work with directors such as Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar and Rajkumar Hirani. Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha in ‘Chatrapathi’(Picture | YouTube) Sreenivas made his debut in 2014 with the Telugu film Alludu Seenu, for which he won the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award-South. Directed by VV Vinayak, who also directed Chatrapathi, the project was produced by his father Bellamkonda Suresh, who has previously financed several big budget films such as Ravi Tejas Sambho Siva Sambho, Nandamuri Balakrishnas Chennakesava Reddy and Daggubati Venkateshs Bodyguard. The actor, however, says he’s had his share of challenges despite coming from a movie family. I was started by my dad, but it wasn’t easy for me after that. Like other newcomers, I struggled a lot. None of my movies were going well, he says, adding, “At one point, my dad lost everything when several movies from his production house were bombed. People talk about nepotism, but I had to work my way up. It is perhaps for this reason that the actor feels responsible for the trust that the filmmakers and the public place in him. I understand that everyone is investing a lot of time and money on me. I want to be their money. And, I experimented with different types of movies to entertain my viewers, he says. True to his word, Sreenivas has, in fact, dabbled in multiple genres over his nearly decade-long career. There is romance (Speedunnodu and Sita), comedy (Alludu Adhurs), crime (Rakshasudu) and lots of action (Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Saakshyam and Kavacham). Also read:Aparna Nayr makes her Bollywood debut with Bloody Daddy His next film, tentatively titled BSS10, will be directed by Saagar Chandra, who helmed Pawan Kalyan’s blockbuster Bheemla Nayak (2022). A big budget artist, he will be released in Hindi and Telugu.

