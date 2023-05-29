Emmys: Will a new winner’s dramatic acting streak be shattered after 8 years?

Every once in a while, you come across a curious Emmys statistic that catches your eye. This year, we noticed Emmy voters’ love of variety in one specific category – Outstanding Dramatic Actor.

In this category, the past eight years have given us eight different new winners for different shows. They are, in descending order: last year’s winner Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Josh O’Connor (2021, “The Crown”), Jeremy Strong (2020, “Estate”), Billy Porter (2019, “Pose”), Matthew Rhys (2018, “The Americans”), Sterling K. Brown (2017, “This Is Us”), Rami Malek (2016, “Mr. Robot”), and Jon Hamm (2015, “Mad Men”). Bryan Cranston won in 2014 for “Breaking Bad” – he previously won for the same show in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

So here is. It’s an eight-year streak where that Emmy went to a different artist and a different show. During this period, there was no overlap in terms of the same actor winning, nor did the same show win for different actors. Complete novelty on the whole line for eight years. Exciting! It may not seem that special, but that’s when you compare it to all the other acting categories. Here is the breakdown:

Carry out: In Dramatic Actress, Zendaya won two of the last three awards for “Euphoria” (in 2020 and 2022 — Olivia Colman won between the two for “The Crown”). In Comedy Actor, Sudeikis has won back-to-back Emmys over the past two years for “Ted Lasso.” In the same way, John Smart has won back-to-back Comedy Actress Emmys for the past two years for “Hacks.”

Proof: In Dramatic Supporting Actor, Pierre Dinklage won in 2018 and 2019 for “Game of Thrones”; Julia Garnier won two of the last three Drama Supporting Actress Awards for “Ozark” (in 2020 and 2022, with Gillian Anderson winner for “The Crown” between the two). Brett Goldstein won the last two Emmy Awards for Comedy Supporting Actor for “Ted Lasso,” while Alex Borstein won the role of actress in a comic supporting role in 2018 and 2019 for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

Guest: Ron Cephas Jones won guest drama roles in 2018 and 2020 for “This Is Us,” while guest drama actress has overlapped a few times. First of all, Cherry Jones won back-to-back awards in 2019 and 2020 for two different shows – “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Succession”, respectively. Second, “The Handmaid’s Tale” won this award three times in a row for three different actresses in 2017 (Alexis Bledel), 2018 (Samira Wiley), and 2019 (Jones). And, thirdly, Margo Martindale won this award back-to-back for “The Americans” in 2015 and 2016. It’s a similar story in Comedy Guest Actor, where “Saturday Night Live” won back-to-back awards in 2020 (for Eddie Murphy) and 2021 (for Dave Chappelle). Chappelle also won this award for the same show in 2017. And, last but not least, the comedy guest actress went to Maya Rudolph in 2020 and 2021 for “Saturday Night Live”.

Thus, the longest current streak of variety and “newness” in any of the other acting categories comes from Drama Supporting Actor and Comedy Supporting Actress, who are on a streak of three each. Therefore, the eight years of freshness in Drama Actor stand out on their own.

You can also augment this by including past winners from the same show in this sequence and only focusing on the various winners rather than the new winners. In this case, Drama Actor is on a streak of 13 different winners for different shows. Before Hamm won for “Mad Men” in 2015, Cranston won in 2014 for “Breaking Bad,” Jeff Daniels won in 2013 for “The Newsroom”, Damien Lewis won in 2012 for “Homeland” and Kyle Chandler won in 2011 for “Friday Night Lights”. Cranston breaks the streak due to his three straight wins ending in 2010.

While in other acting categories they like familiarity, here they really crave variety. But what does this mean for this year’s Best Drama Actor hopefuls?

Well, here’s who we think will be nominated this year: Jeff Bridges (“The old man”), Brian Cox (“Succession”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Peter Pascal (“The last of us”), Bob Odenkerk (“Better Call Saul”) and Strong (“Succession”).

Of these nominees, this record benefits Bridges, Pascal and Odenkirk the most. These are all different artists who haven’t won in the past 13 years in this category and neither have their TV shows. The other three are all vying for the same show — “Succession,” which won in 2020 for Strong.

Strong is the favorite to win here and, if he did, it would be both the actor and the show that would double down and break the eight- and 13-year streaks. This curious record could suggest that it is threatened. The Emmys over the past 13 years (and even more over the past eight) have been very reluctant to give out the same winner or show more than one award in this category. If they continue that trend this year, it could cause problems for Strong but could give his closest competitors, Odenkirk and Pascal, a major boost. Attention, “Succession”.

