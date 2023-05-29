



CBI delivers Bollywood producer Bunty Walia in loan fraud case The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against Bollywood producer Bunty Walia and others in connection with a loan fraud case, an official said on Sunday.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against Bollywood producer Bunty Walia and others in connection with a loan fraud case, an official said on Sunday. It was alleged by IDBI bank that the loan was taken for Sanjay Dutt’s starring film ‘Lamhaa’. The FIR was filed after the CBI received a complaint from IDBI Bank. Bunty Walia, as well as a certain Stany Saldanha, were named defendants in the FIR. The CBI said the FIR was filed in connection with embezzlement and criminal breach of trust by GS Entertainment Pvt. Ltd (GSEPI), and its director and promoter. GSEPI was assisted with a Foreign Currency Loan (FCL) of $2.35 million (then equivalent to Rs 1,000 lakh) and a Rupee Term Loan (RTL) of Rs 495 lakh in June 2008 under the film funding program for the production of Hindi film “Lamhaa”. Dholakia stars Sanjay Dutt, Bipasha Basu and Kunal Kapoor in the main cast. According to the original schedule, the film was to be released in May 2009. The film’s release was delayed due to a dispute between promoters and exhibitors starting in March 2009. Therefore, the account became NPA on September 30, 2009. Since GSEPL failed to release “Lamhaa”, IDBI Bank took the initiative to release the film by naming PVR Pictures Pvt. (PVR), as the sole distributor for the worldwide release of the film, subject to the execution of an appropriate tripartite agreement between GSEPL, PVR and IDBI Bank, together with a commitment by PVR to invest an amount of Rs 800 lakh to meet printing and publicity expenses and completion of remaining post-production work. “Subsequently, a tripartite agreement was signed between the bank, GSEPL and PVR on June 2, 2010. However, PVR failed to honor its commitment as it had supposedly incurred losses of Rs. 83.89 lakh ( the total revenue received by them was Rs 741.91 lakh as against the expenses incurred by them for promotion/distribution amounting to Rs 825.80 lakh),” the FIR reads. The cost of the project was wrongly overstated with the intention of getting more financing from the bank. “It was concluded that according to the audited results of 2011, GSEPL received Rs 752 lakh in accordance with clause 3.1 of the film distribution agreement in another account maintained with another bank and Rs 52 lakh uncollected at the box office. The above findings, prima facie, reveal that GSEPL committed fraud, cheating, file manipulation; embezzlement of public funds, misrepresentation and criminal breach of trust. In view of the above findings, the GSEPL account was declared fraudulent by IDBI Bank on March 31, 2021 and reported to RBI on April 20, 2021,” the FIR reads. Like that: As Loading… Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mangalorean.com/cbi-books-bollywood-producer-bunty-walia-in-loan-fraud-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos