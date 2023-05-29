Actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Michaela Watkins Talk New Movie ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ : NPR

NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe chats with actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michaela Watkins about their new film “You Hurt My Feelings,” which questions the degree of honesty we need to support those we love.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

The new movie “You Hurt My Feelings” has a simple premise. A novelist finds out that her husband doesn’t like her book, despite telling her over and over how much he loves it.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE MOVIE, “YOU HURT MY FEELINGS”)

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS: (As Beth) How could he respect me?

MICHAELA WATKINS: (As Sarah) Of course he respects you.

LOUIS-DREYFUS: (As Beth) No, not if he doesn’t like my job. You know. He’s probably been lying to me this whole time.

WATKINS: (As Sarah) No. There’s just no way.

LOUIS-DREYFUS: (As Beth) He’s a liar.

RASCOE: But that simple premise leads to a movie about love and art and the lies we tell ourselves to keep going. The film stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a novelist and Michaela Watkins as her sister. They join us now. Thank you very much for being with us.

LOUIS-DREYFUS: Thank you for having us.

WATKINS: Yeah. Well, have fun. My favorite station.

LOUIS-DREYFUS: Exactly.

RASCOE: Oh, I’m glad to hear that. So, Julia, your character, as we mentioned, gets upset that her husband told her he likes her book while saying something else behind her back. But at the same time, in the film, she has a little trouble because she tells her son that her play will be magnificent, even though she hasn’t read a word of it. What do you think about this conflict of how we talk to our loved ones about the work they do?

LOUIS-DREYFUS: Well, I think the film certainly examines the idea of, are you your job? Is your value linked to your work? It’s an interesting thing to think about.

WATKINS: And for artists, it is.

LOUIS-DREYFUS: And for artists, in particular. Yes quite. And I think it also examines, what does it mean to be supportive in a relationship? Does it include the truth? Does this include complete honesty? And it’s really kind of a meditation on all of that. Doesn’t necessarily provide answers, but it does explore those ideas.

RASCOE: Really, in relationships it can seem like honesty is a very soft thing. Obviously, you want to be honest about, like, who you sleep with and stuff like that, but, like, is that okay with me? Am I gaining weight?

WATKINS: Yeah. You say it’s not – you know, it’s not that you look bad in that dress. That dress doesn’t suit you. Like, it’s a – it’s not that you look bad in it. It’s just a bad dress. That’s what, you know, we tell people.

(LAUGH)

RASCOE: Michaela, your character in the film is kind of on the other side of that dividing line because she always tells her husband he’s fine – and he’s an actor – even though she don’t like the performance. In such a situation, do you think it’s good to just tell the person that you like their performance even if you don’t? Or do you just say, I’m proud of you, and I’m proud that you did it and then you leave?

WATKINS: If you’re an actor and someone comes along and says, I’m proud of you, you know they hated that and your performance. If someone…

(LAUGH)

LOUIS-DREYFUS: It’s revealing. That’s an absolute saying.

(LAUGH)

WATKINS: You know, I’ve seen people do things where I like their performance and I don’t like the room or something, so I usually find something that I can like about them and I tell them That. So I’m not lying. You know, because I’m not a big liar, but I’ll find something, something I fell in love with in them. And if he’s your partner, if he’s a romantic partner, you better work really hard and find him if you can’t.

RASCOE: We sort of leaned into that because obviously a lot of the characters in the film are artists – you know, a novelist, a designer, an actor – and all the characters are struggling with the quality of their work and how it is perceived. And so it seems I can safely say that artists are particularly vulnerable to criticism of their work. Are you OK with that?

LOUIS-DREYFUS: Well, I mean, I agree with that. But I would also add that my husband’s character, played by the wonderful Tobias Menzies – he’s playing a therapist, and he also questions the quality of his work in the film. And so there’s a lot of self-doubt that runs throughout the play. But in terms of artists, yes, of course, because if you are an artist, shall we say, your art is an expression of yourself. And so that’s something that’s sometimes hard to reconcile when you’re kind of selling a part of yourself, so to speak. It’s something you have to accept as an artist, I think.

WATKINS: Especially in such a subjective area.

LOUIS-DREYFUS: Yes, exactly. Yeah, totally.

RASCOE: This film is written and directed by Nicole Holofcener, with whom you have both worked before. What prompted you to work with her again?

LOUIS-DREYFUS: We couldn’t help it. We are attracted to her, Michaela and I. And the movies that she does are movies that if we weren’t in it I think we’d be going opening weekend because those are the movies that we love to see – thoughts on human interaction , thoughtful stories about people trying to live their lives, making mistakes, warts and all.

WATKINS: Honestly, I couldn’t say it better. This part was written for Julia. When she told me about it and how they were getting back together, I can’t express the level of gratitude and joy that I feel to have been, you know, invited to this party, because it’s just my favorite artists.

RASCOE: Julia, you have a new podcast called “Wiser Than Me,” where you chat with older women, including Jane Fonda, Isabel Allende, and Fran Lebowitz. What did you learn from talking to these women about what it means to grow old in your career and find meaning in it?

LOUIS-DREYFUS: In our culture, I really believe – I think it’s a fact that as you get older, women become less visible. They become less heard. Their value seems, in our society, to diminish, to some extent, which makes no sense because after all, they have lived for so many decades. They have all that experience. They can give us bits. They can give us a kind of CliffsNotes so that maybe we who are aging too – we are all aging – but as we go through life, we can take their wisdom and apply it to our own. I mean, there’s tremendous value there. There are several of them. It is a resource that must be exploited.

RASCOE: You know, your characters in this movie are sisters, and you really seem like sisters, I have to say. Do you think that as relationships continue, the nature of honesty changes?

LOUIS-DREYFUS: Yes. How could he not? I mean, I think the more history and experience you have with a friend or partner, maybe there’s a more open and honest relationship that comes with it. I also think, by the way, that I also want to point out that, you know, originally the role that Michaela plays in this movie was the role of my character’s best friend. And Michaela offered Nicole to make us sisters. And it was really a brilliant idea on his part because it elevated the subject of the film. There is something about the dynamic of sisters and a partnership between sisters that is different from a partnership of friends, even best friends.

WATKINS: Yeah, because we even have to lie to our sisters.

LOUIS-DREYFUS: Yes, of course.

WATKINS: You think that’s the only person you don’t have to meet. And even then, my character still has to make sure my sister doesn’t feel like what just happened was the worst thing that could have happened right now, even though we all agree say it was.

RASCOE: It’s Michaela Watkins and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Their new movie, “You Hurt My Feelings”, is out now. Thanks a lot you two.

LOUIS-DREYFUS: Thank you for having us.

WATKINS: Thank you.

LOUIS-DREYFUS: What a pleasure.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “SILVER LINING (RECORDIST MIX)”)

RILO KILEY: (Singing) Hooray, hooray. I am your silver lining.

