Hollywood’s Damien Leake becomes world’s fastest man at over 70 after Los Angeles Grand Prix

Damien Leake, dressed in his red Southern California Striders jersey, takes off in the 100 meters. Photo by Ken Stone

Born in the Bronx Damien LeakNew York graduate Performing Arts School, found fame in a long acting career in film, television, commercials and live theater. He is used to playing second fiddle, with roles in “Serpico”, “Death Wish” and “Apocalypse Now”.

But on Saturday THE Grand Prize professional track meet at UCLA, he set a world record and few outside of Facebook have heard of it.

Of course, Ryan Crouser break his own better world in the shot put, breaking the 77-foot barrier would tend to eclipse a 70-year-old man sprinting 100 yards in 12.55 seconds.

Nationally televised from UCLA’s Drake Stadium, the elite meet featured displays from both male and female masters. But NBC didn’t mention Leake’s superb run.

By winning his 100, Leake lowered the world age group standard for men from 70 to 74, once held by the former Stanford and United States Olympic coach. payton jordan and, since 2005 at 12.77, by Robert “Bobby” Wildenwho set relay records at the University of Texas.

In the context of age classification, the system for comparing the performance of apples and oranges of different age groups Leake’s 12.55 (in a wind of 0.2 meters per second) is equivalent to a time of 20 at 30 years of 9.87 seconds.

On Saturday, Jamaican Ackeem Blake, 21, beat 2019 world champion Christian Coleman in 9.89 seconds.

“I thought I was capable,” Leake said. “I just didn’t think I was in such good shape, to be honest with you.”

The San Fernando Valley resident, who coaches young long jumpers when not acting, hadn’t planned to compete until June and July.

But two weeks ago, he fielded calls from Southern California Striders club member Brenda Matthews and Maryland Masters Track & Field Committee chairman Jerry Bookin-Weiner.

So he entered the race.

He was surprised by his time, which he expected to be maybe 12.8, even though five years ago he set his first age group world record in 12.31 to 65 years old.

What explains its ability to maintain an unnatural speed?

“I guess you would say live properly,” he said. ” I have never smoked. My career as an alcoholic ended at the age of 19 and I have a wife [Audrey] who watches over me. »

Given his performance, it’s also natural to ask: what did you race in your youth?

Therein lies a Shakespearean tale.

Leake ran in college and was convinced he would make the Munich Olympic team in 1972 after running for Dewitt Clinton High School, whose alumni include boxer Sugar Ray Robinson, Hall of Fame basketball player Nate Archibald and six Olympians.

But a junior high teacher suggested Leake bypass Clinton, a school that has also produced playwright Neil Simon, directors George Cukor and Robert Altman and actors Judd Hirsch, Burt Lancaster and the ‘Get Smart’ star. Don Adams.

The USATF’s Jerry Bookin-Weiner congratulates Leake as Leake’s wife Audrey looks on. Photo by Ken Stone

He suggested Leake audition for the prestigious High School of Performing Arts.

At first, Leake said, “No, no, no, I’m going to Clinton High School. It is the school of work. I’m going to the 1972 Games and that was the plan.

But then young Leake was told that if he auditioned, he would have the rest of the day.

So he gladly tried.

After hearing his father read to Leake’s own great-grandfather the works of the Bard of Avon “My father since I was very young could recite whole passages from Shakespeare’s plays”, Leake chose a speech by Marc Anthony from “Julius Caesar”.

“O forgive me, bleeding earth, let me be gentle and gentle with these butchers!” Leake performed at the school made famous by the 1980s television series “Fame”.

Then he forgot about the audition.

“Two weeks later my guidance counselor comes and says, ‘You’re in!’ And I said, ‘Entering what?’ It totally slipped my mind,” he said while sitting in the stands on Saturday.

But Leake didn’t know how to act when, on the first day of his freshman year, he learned that the school known as PA didn’t have a track team or any other sports team.

“What do you mean by no team?” he remembers asking. For Leake, that was what high school was for.

“I ended up staying because my dad used reverse psychology on me and said, ‘Hey, so when are they kicking you out of this school?’ Kick me out? I might want to leave but I ended up staying the whole time,” he said.

He landed his first job in his senior year, “and I’ve been working pretty much ever since,” except for a stint in the military.

Leake performed in regional theaters across the country, as well as on Broadway. Her IMDB profile shows dozens of film and television concerts.

Leake poses with other master sprinters at the LA Grand Prix at UCLA. Photo by Ken Stone

He always acts “when they let me,” he says.

But his greatest passion is training, especially the long jump with his The Leake jumpers.

He attends Chaminade, a private Catholic preparatory school with two campuses in the Los Angeles area.

Although he plans to compete in the USATF National Masters Championships this summer in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh, “the bottom line for me is, what are my kids doing? If I have a certain number of children who go to the Olympics (Junior Olympics), that takes precedence.

He will also have someone who criticizes his form.

Teammate Matthews, in her early 70s, ran the women’s 100 meters on Saturday won by Santa Barbara’s sue mcdonald (who earlier this year set W60 age group world records in the 800s and 1500s).

Matthews’ stepdaughter of late 1948 Olympic long jump champion Willie Steele of San Diego State liked Leake’s form.

“Oh my God. It was a great race,” Matthews told Leake. “I said, you had the perfect start, the best transition and a great finish.”

