Northwest 18, Boston College 6
CARY, NC — For the first time since 2012, Northwestern is on top of the lacrosse world.
The Wildcats (21-1, 6-0 Big Ten) earned a 12-goal win over Boston College in a slippery NCAA Final on Sunday.
The Eagles won the opening draw, but goalkeeper Shea Dolce kicked the ball out of bounds to give it away immediately. NU quickly capitalized, as freshman forward Madison Taylor came in to score on a free position opportunity.
From there, the game turned into a back-and-forth battle. Several players fell within the first five minutes of the game, struggling in rainy conditions. Northwestern dominated most of the possession time in the first quarter but was unable to translate it into many goals. Defensively, graduate student goaltender Molly Laliberty held firm, not allowing a goal in the first 15 minutes of the game. At the end of the first quarter, the Cats led 3-0.
Boston College began to show signs of life in the second quarter, capitalizing on a series of turnovers to score their first goal of the game less than five minutes into the period. The Eagles also won the next draw and junior midfielder Belle Smith immediately scored to cut the Cats’ lead to 3-2. This comeback attempt did not last long, however, as NU found their rhythm in attack towards the end of the second quarter, scoring three straight goals to end the period.
In the third quarter, the Cats took control. The weather has calmed down and there are fewer and fewer reversals. Taylor opened the scoring in the third quarter, earning a hat trick, and a score from junior midfielder Emerson Bohlig quickly followed. Going into the fourth quarter, NU led 11-4. The Eagles spent the rest of the game playing catch-up on both sides of the pitch.
Now the Cats bask in the glory of their long-awaited eighth national title. Here are the most important takeaways from their National Championship win on Sunday.
Take away food :
1. Heavy and patient offense pays dividends
Despite a rolling first quarter, the Cats managed to find their footing on offense. NU took their time as senior striker Erin Coykendall passed up several free position opportunities rather than shooting in order to give their attack more time to settle. The Cats have continually focused on moving the ball around the perimeter, allowing them to make the most of opportunities when they arise.
This style of attack also lent itself to gaining more free positional hits. Constantly moving and forcing their way into the eight yards, NU managed to earn seven free positions at halftime. The Cats found success on two of their first three free positions, as Taylor scored twice in a row to propel NU to an early lead. Although the Eagles attempted a comeback, that offensive momentum and patient attitude sustained the Cats in their victory.
2. Win the revenue battle
It was wet in Cary. Before the start of the game, it had been raining for almost 24 hours. The pitch was soggy, the players’ shirts were soaked and the ball seemed particularly slippery.
The rain seemed to contribute to more turnovers than usual for both teams. Going into Sunday, the Eagles were averaging 17.94 turnovers per game while the Cats were averaging 12.85. At halftime, Boston College had 12 turnovers and NU had 9.
The Cats didn’t let that bring them down, however. One of the Cats’ second-quarter goals came from senior defenseman Hannah Gillespie taking advantage of an Eagles turnover, passing it downfield until graduate forward Hailey Rhatigan had a one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Senior defenders Jane Hansen and sophomore Samantha White scored big after plenty of turnovers, picking up ground balls in midfield and making sure the ball returned to NU’s offense.
3. A full projection of the Cats
The Cats have appeared in four straight NCAA Championship weekends. The 2023 squad is by far the most complete on all sides of the pitch.
The addition of Laliberty to the defense was perhaps the biggest difference maker for the Cats this season. Named IWCLA Division III Goaltender of the Year multiple times, Laliberty remained calm through the biggest moments of Friday and Sunday’s matchups. The heroism of the rest of the unit, whether in causing turnovers or winning the ball on the ground, was also essential.
And it’s impossible to forget about NU’s peak attack. Graduate striker Izzy Scane finished the season leading the nation in goalscoring, and contributions from Coykendall, Taylor and Rhatigan were also huge. These four players, along with the rest of the unit, have been key in taking the Cats offense to new heights this season.
