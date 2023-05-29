The must-have eyewear trends in Bollywood





Step into the glitz and glamor of B-Town, where Bollywood celebrities reign supreme and style knows no bounds. As the scorching summer heat hits the city, our Bollywood actors up the fashion quotient by donning the season's hottest shades. From classic aviators that exude timeless appeal to bold, colorful frames that make a statement. These celebrities know how to accessorize their look with the perfect pair of sunglasses. Pulkit Samrat Pulkit Samrat, the epitome of cool and charm, knows how to make a style statement that grabs everyone's attention. He wears a pair of pink sunglasses which perfectly complement his hot pink tank top. The pink sunglasses not only added a playful touch to her look, but also brought out her playful and confident personality. By adopting this daring and harmonious combination, Pulkit Samrat has once again proved that he is a trendsetter in the field of celebrity fashion. Karan Johar When it comes to cool shades in B-Town, one name that immediately comes to mind is Karan Johar. Known for his flair, Karan Johar has an enviable collection of sunglasses that has become his signature. In a recent photo, he can be seen wearing a pair of Tom Ford sunglasses, giving off an air of sophistication and panache. Karan Johar's eyewear choice has always been on point, adding an extra touch of glamor to his already fashionable persona. Vicky Kaushal Bollywood rising star Vicky Kaushal is not only known for her amazing acting skills but also for her effortlessly cool style. In a recent pic where he's posing in the sun, Vicky Kaushal sports a sleek pair of black sunglasses that instantly add an extra dose of swag to his look. The black shades perfectly frame her face, accentuating her rugged charm and magnetic presence. Ranveer Singh Bollywood's flamboyant and fearless style icon Ranveer Singh is never shy about making a bold statement. With deep purple rims and chunky white sides, these unique shades perfectly capture its bold, individualistic style. And showcasing her ability to push boundaries and inspire others to embrace their own fashion statements. Shahid Kapoor With each appearance, Shahid Kapoor effortlessly lights a fire of admiration and leaves a trail of admirers begging for more. Shahid Kapoor looks irresistible as he relaxes in the pool, wearing dark blue aviator sunglasses. Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth MalhotraThe dashing looks of him have won a devoted following of admirers who are mesmerized by his irresistible charisma. Sporting a red suit of impeccable finesse, he enhances his dashing ensemble with a pair of aviator sunglasses that perfectly match his outfit. The sleek design and tinted lenses of the sunglasses add an extra touch of coolness, perfectly complementing her confident demeanor.

