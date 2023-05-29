Death of George Maharis: the actor of Route 66 and Fantasy Island dies at the age of 94





Route 66 and Fantasy Island actor George Maharis dies aged 94 (Picture: Getty) Actor George Maharis has died aged 94. Her friend and caretaker Marc Bahan confirmed the star died on Wednesday May 24 in a Facebook post on Saturday [May 27]. Posting a tribute, Bahan wrote: George is well known for his Route 66 stardom, stage productions, singing, artist and above all a great guy would do anything for anyone. My dear friend, we will miss you terribly. Maharis was born on September 1, 1928 to Greek immigrant parents in New York City. After a stint in the Marines, he studied at the Actors Studio in the late 1940s, working on Broadway. His television debut was in 1953 and his film debut was The Mugger in 1958. However, Maharis’ big breakthrough came in the 1960s, with the role of Buz Murdock on Route 66, a spinoff from the hit police procedural Naked City.

Maharis’ breakout role was on Route 66 (Picture: Getty)

Maharis (right) became one of the first celebrities to pose nude for Playgirl magazine in 1973 (Photo: Getty) Maharis was nominated for an Emmy in 1962 for his charismatic performance as Buz, but by 1963, citing exhaustion, had left the show and the show would never regain the initial spark. Speaking of his departure in 1963, Maharis said: I have to protect my future. If I continue at the current rate, I’m a fool. Even if you have $4,000,000 in the bank, you can’t buy another liver. Among her many other television appearances were the 13-episode program The Most Deadly Game (1970–1971), the miniseries Rich Man, Poor Man (1976), and the television movie Look Whats Happened to Rosemarys Baby (1976). His last film was the 1993 Drew Barrymore thriller Doppelganger. More: Tendency

Maharis reportedly struggled with her sexuality in Hollywood. He was arrested twice for having sex with men in toilets once in 1967 and again in 1974. The late star later became one of the first celebrities to pose nude for Playgirl magazine in their July 1973 issue. You have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Sitcom and horror star Marlene Clark dies aged 85

MORE: ITV health editor Emily Morgan dies aged 45 with Piers Morgan and NHS England paying tribute







