How To Have A Happy Marriage Tips From Hollywood Celebrities | Notice

Despite all the attention they receive, Hollywood couples remain the butt of jokes about fleeting and superficial romances. The epic list of shortest celebrity marriages includes Britney Spears and Jason Alexander (55 hours), Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman (six days), Cher and Gregg Allman (10 days) and Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds (two weeks) with Kim Kardashian and Drew Barrymore finalists at two months each with their ex-spouses.

Whether short or long, marriages that dissolve are dissected by a hungry media that draws Americans’ attention to relationship failures.

But what about celebrity romances that last? What about Faith Hill and Tim McGraw (27), or Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan (34), Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (35), Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick (37), Denzel and Pauletta Washington (40) or Martin and Janet Sheen (62)?

Shouldn’t we also pay attention to them and maybe even learn something from them?

Denzel Washington said: There is no secret to the perfect marriage. But Tom Hanks disagrees, insistent that there is a secret, and we bottled it up. We weren’t going to tell anyone. Well, sell it to you individually, for 17 billion dollars.

Since I don’t have that kind of money, I decided to see what I could learn from stories, interviews, and videos about something truly transcendent in Tinseltown: marriages that last. Here are the themes that stood out:

positive energy

As quaint as it sounds, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw swear by not only romantic dates, but also simple moments together. As McGraw saidFunny, as we get older, it’s less about grand gestures and more about spending time together at home. He said that for the couple’s 20th wedding anniversary, we stayed home in our pajamas and watched TV. We liked it.

Kevin Bacon saidFor me, walking down the street with Kyra, just talking, it’s always a nice place. Kyra Sedgwick added About Bacon, we’ve always been each other’s biggest supporters and biggest fans.

Tracy Pollan said of his relationship with Michael J. Fox, we really listen to each other, we are there for each other when we need each other. And then we also give ourselves space when necessary.

There is a lot of gratitude expressed in these marriages. As fox said from his wife, Tracy gives our family everything we need. Everything good in our family, everything we do well, comes from her.

When asked if they celebrated birthdays, Martin Sheen said he and Janet didn’t care about the date because in his wordsEvery day is a party with this lady.

Trust God

The centrality of faith appears with surprising consistency in these enduring unions. (Not what we expect for Hollywood weddings.) After mentioning their ritual of taking a quiet moment of worship before concerts, Faith Hill describes her marriage as always in prayer.

After abandoning faith early in his career, Sheen tells becoming devout in his Catholic faith after entering rehab and suffered a severe heart attack. Now he can’t imagine living without her, finalRegret is unnecessary and faith is necessary and love is everything.

A spiritual foundation helps any marriage, job, peace of mind, accepts Denzel Washington who reads the bible every day, and said, I try to make sure that I try to put God first in everything.

Washington jokes about a while he was first filled with the Holy Spirit and felt scared of the commitment it meant to his life: Wait a minute, I didn’t want to go that far, I want to party. But, he said, I went into the prayer room and gave up and let go and experienced something that I had never experienced in my life.

Hanks joined the Greek Orthodox Church when he married Wilson, with prayer becoming the foundation of his family’s life. God works every day, says the actor.

This includes the tough days like when their family faced Wilson’s breast cancer, Hanks’ diabetes and their sons’ drug addiction and relied on faith and prayer to pull through.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks pose for photographers as they arrive at the Asteroid City film premiere at the 76th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Vianney Le Caer, Invision/Associated Press

Let challenges bring you closer

On her experience battling breast cancer with her husband by her side, Wilson reflectedYou never know how your spouse will react in a situation like this. But she underline this experience brought them closer: I was so amazed, so amazed by the care that my husband lavished on me. Who knew it would bring you even closer?

Describing the pain of the death of his father, Hill said of her husband, He was so present for the passing of both my parents. You reveal yourself when you’re going through difficulties and that’s just another layer of partnership.

When asked the secret to their happy marriage, Fox, who has Parkinson’s disease, pointed at his wifewho laughingly agreed on the value of her powerful quads in holding her fragile frame together with her husband, adding that my body was changing and moving, and she was absorbing it all, joking that it was a metaphor for our lives.

While filming Apocalypse Now, Sheen suffered a physical and emotional double breakdown at a remote filming location that nearly killed him. At the time, he remember: I just wanted to join Janet.

Once at the hospital, the actor recalled seeing his wife running down the hall as staff carried her away on a stretcher. Janet never left him during his recovery. as shine remember with emotion: I completely collapsed. My mind was exposed. I cried and cried. I went completely grey. I was in intensive care. Janet was sleeping on the floor next to me.

Keep the smile

During another life-threatening surgery later, Janet Sheen was once again at her husband’s side, encouraging him not to take himself too seriously. The actor reflectsShe was there the whole time, and I laughed when I came back.

Keeping things light can help any relationship. When Hanks was asked if he would join his singer-wife in a duet, he said, We don’t want to scare children. Describing how their love has continued to grow over the past three decades, Hanks said of his wife, she makes me laugh harder now than (ever).

Keep his promises

When relationship problems arise, these couples cling to each other and to marriage. As McGraw said: We made a commitment to each other a long time ago that we weren’t going to let go. His wife Added hillWhen you love someone, you commit to being there for them through the ups and downs, all the time.

Tim McGraw, left, and Faith Hill present the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Sunday, February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. . Chris Pizzello, Invision/Associated Press

Denzell Washington agrees. Everyone has their ups and downs; we had ours. It’s hard work, you know. But we made a commitment. He added laterIt’s not all honeymoon… so you work on it.

It means doing what you say you are going to do. About her husband Kevin Bacon, Sedgwick’s remarks, If he says he’s going to meet you at the corner of 86th and Broadway on the northwest side of the street at 2:05 a.m., he’ll be there. If he’s not there, something happened. And for someone who didn’t have a lot of people showing up in the right way at the right time when they said they would, that’s the world.

When mistakes are made, talk about them openly. hank said on a podcastWe learned the secret to happiness with each other a long time ago, and that’s always telling the truth.

Explaining why they are fighting for their marriage, Hanks and Wilson wrote recentlyour marriage is the foundation of our family (and) is sacred to us.

In 1995, Pauletta and Denzel Washington renewed their vowswith Paulette grateful the difficulties of marriage: I live with this man. I see the lower part. I see the sad side. I see every part. She adds, He knows He has this stability in me as a woman. It gives him strength.

Pour yourself into others

A final theme is that many of these couples have a habit of giving generously to the people around them. For example, Wilson and Hanks are known for their kindness to others.

Perhaps not coincidentally, each of the couples mentioned also have children together. Sheen said if it had to be done over again, he wouldn’t have had four children, he would have had eight.

Denzel Washington REMARK, My children are good people. They are not perfect, but they are generous, humble and kind. My wife did this.

So here is. Service. Integrity. Faith. Gratitude. Does any of this sound familiar? It should.

The secrets to happy celebrity marriages are pretty much the same as the rest of us.

Jacob Hess is the former editor of Public Square Magazine and writes at post peace on the sub-stack. He has worked to promote liberal-conservative understanding since the publication of Youre Not as Crazy as I Thought (But Youre Still Wrong) with Phil Neisser. Along with Carrie Skarda, Kyle Anderson and Ty Mansfield, he also wrote The Power of Stillness: Mindful Living for Latter-day Saints.