Entertainment
Songwriters organize a harmonious party at home
Members of the Northwestern Songwriters Association know how to party. The group transformed the white walls, hallways and classrooms of Kresge Hall into a house full of music during “Kresgepalooza 2023: House Party” on Friday evening.
Based on National Public Radio’s “Tiny Desk” series, five Kresge rooms have become intimate music venues inspired by the layout of a home. 29 student numbers interpreted covers and original pieces in the different houses.
Lights illuminated the hallways connecting the performance areas, along with photo props and treats like palachinki –– a Bulgarian pancake.
Junior McCormick Alicia Hartono performed early in the evening, opening with the theme of “Junior Un-Recital”. As a former Bienen student of vocal and lyrical performance, she spilled her classical music training at the start of her set. Each piece she performed moved away as she explored musical theatre, rock and pop songs.
Hartono said she wanted her set to start and end with Indonesian songs to showcase her heritage. She also wore a skirt that incorporated traditional batik fabric for her performance.
“Anyway, the thing that has been consistent throughout my singing journey has been my Indonesian roots,” Hartono said.
Some students like Bienen and Weinberg, sophomore Risha Hussain drew on personal experiences to fuel her music.
Hussain performed his original song “Shakespeare Garden”, named after the iconic location on campus. She said the song is a “straightforward song of despair”, written in October of her freshman year.
Hussain added that she was unable to perform the song due to her sadness.
“I feel the weight of the world when I’m with you” is a lyric she sang in front of a dark audience.
Hussain’s set was in The Bedroom, a dark space with color changing lights. She sat on a futon in front of the audience, who reclined on armchairs or fuzzy rugs on the floor.
Kresge’s small spaces allowed for easy interactions between artist and audience. Hartono said the house party theme reflected the personal meaning of the songs performed — they were doors into the lives of the respective musicians.
“It’s very liberating to play in a smaller space in a more intimate setting,” she said. “It’s very relaxing to connect with the audience on a more intimate level.”
Although Hartono has yet to write any originals, she said it was the next step for her as she deepened her knowledge of non-classical music.
SWAN founder and communications senior Eddie Ko said his co-president Bienen and communications junior Anna Castagnaro mentioned the idea of a “blanket and pillow gig,” which influenced the theme of Kresgepalooza 2023.
“We thought of the rhetoric of writing songs on your bedroom floor that is often used when talking about singer-songwriters, which was great,” Ko said.
Weinberg junior Jane Mavis played on her acoustic guitar in The Reading Nook, which had couches, a teepee, and books lined up on one wall. Torn pages hung from the ceiling.
Mavis performed two originals, “Things Will Turn Out Fine” and “New Town Old Town Malaise”. She said the first was about anxiety over thinking too much about friendships, while the second was about homesickness and growing up.
Although many artists had stripped down instrumentals and understated vocals, louder acts also entertained audiences in The Backyard. Weinberg Jr. Leslye Molina played on electric guitar –– backed by a drummer.
Later in the evening bands like The Ghost Peppers and Los Gatos Del Norte performed in a nature-themed room, which had lawn chairs and speakers twisted into fake plants.
Reflecting on the event, Ko said he was proud and happy with how the second Kresgepalooza turned out.
“I put so much time and love into it. It’s my baby. It’s my idea,” Ko said. songwriting, SWAN is your place. SWAN for life.
