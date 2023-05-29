Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty breaks silence on alleged strip club visit with KL Rahul – Reuters





A viral video showed the Indian cricketer having fun with friends in London By ANI Published: Mon 29 May 2023, 07:35 Last update: Mon 29 May 2023, 07:45 Indian actor Athiya Shetty has slammed reports targeting her and her husband, KL Rahul, for allegedly visiting a strip club in London. She broke her silence and released a statement hours after a video of them from a club went viral. The video shows Indian cricketer Rahul having fun with friends as women dance on the tables in London. The clip drew backlash from netizens. Many have called out KL for having fun despite an injury that led to his withdrawal from the upcoming 2023 World Test Championship final. Stopping the trolls, Athiya, in his statement, wrote: “I usually choose to be quiet and not react, but sometimes it’s important to defend yourself. Rahul, me and our friends went to a regular place, as we the fact. Stop taking things out of context and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love.” Indian Premier League (IPL) Lucknow Super Giants franchise captain KL Rahul was relieved of his duties long before the team was knocked out of the tournament due to an injury that ended his campaign amid of the season. Earlier this month, the cricketer underwent successful thigh surgery. Rahul gave an update on his operation in an Instagram post where he thanked the medical staff for the gentle and comfortable treatment. “Hi everyone, just finished my surgery – it was a success. Many thanks to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went well. I’m officially on the mend now. I’m determined to get back to my best and get back on the pitch. Onward and upwards!” KL Rahul said in his post. On May 8, BCCI announced Ishan Kishan as KL Rahul’s replacement in the Test World Championship. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain was injured in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. Chasing a ball into the outfield in the second round, he grabbed onto his thigh and then limped off the field. He immediately collapsed on the ground and was taken care of by emergency personnel. Support staff immediately requested a stretcher to help him out of the field. Rahul had to leave the field and the bat-keeper only returned when the pursuit of a modest 127 got unexpectedly tense. READ ALSO :

