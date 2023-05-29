This mix featuring Bella Ciao, Pasoori and Bollywood Hits is a must-have crossover

What happens when songs from different parts of the world, eras and genres come together? This video posted by RJ Mariyam Kisat attempted to find the answer. The clip features her singing a mind-blowing mix of four hit tracks: Pasoori, Bella Ciao, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko and Meri Jaan. What sets this performance apart are the smooth transitions from song to song. The added surprise of her friends’ reaction further enhances the magic of this unforgettable musical experience.

The mix begins with Yaadon Ki Baaraat’s timeless Bollywood classic Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, blending it perfectly with Pakistani singer Ali Sethi’s Pasoori. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, she surprises us with the catchy tune of Bella Ciao from Money Heist and finally finishes the mashup with Meri Jaan from Alia Bhats Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sharing the stunning mashup, Mariyam wrote, and another! Blind reaction to this Pasoori mashup with Yogesh Sharma.”

Since being uploaded to Instagram, the video has garnered an impressive 15 million views. The comments section was overflowing with appreciation for Mariyam’s outstanding talent, however, opinions differed regarding the reaction of her friends in the background. While some found it disappointing, others praised the presence of friends and how that added to the overall charm of the performance.

A viewer recognized her flawless performance, exclaiming, once again. “However, they also felt that his friends’ reaction was overblown and suggested a more genuine response with a new person.

Another person celebrated the presence of friends, calling them the type of best friend we all deserve.”

One commenter enjoyed the reaction of his friends, humorously suggesting that they should receive an Oscar for their exaggeration.”

One user was moved by the video, expressing how the inclusion of “Bella ciao” gave them goosebumps and blew them away.

Interestingly, even Bollywood star Aparshakti Khurana joined in the admiration, simply declaring, Woah.”

RJ Mariyam Kisat seems to have the golden touch when it comes to creating viral sensations. Her previous video, just like her latest one, gained huge popularity.

In the video, she skillfully mixed the Grammy-winning song Unholy with popular Hindi tracks Ram Chahe Leela and Ramta Jogi.