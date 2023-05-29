Entertainment
This mix featuring Bella Ciao, Pasoori and Bollywood Hits is a must-have crossover
Last update: May 29, 2023, 11:46 a.m. HST
What sets this performance apart are the smooth transitions from song to song. (Credits: Instagram)
The mix begins with Yaadon Ki Baaraat’s timeless Bollywood classic Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, blending it perfectly with Pakistani singer Ali Sethi’s Pasoori.
What happens when songs from different parts of the world, eras and genres come together? This video posted by RJ Mariyam Kisat attempted to find the answer. The clip features her singing a mind-blowing mix of four hit tracks: Pasoori, Bella Ciao, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko and Meri Jaan. What sets this performance apart are the smooth transitions from song to song. The added surprise of her friends’ reaction further enhances the magic of this unforgettable musical experience.
The mix begins with Yaadon Ki Baaraat’s timeless Bollywood classic Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, blending it perfectly with Pakistani singer Ali Sethi’s Pasoori. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, she surprises us with the catchy tune of Bella Ciao from Money Heist and finally finishes the mashup with Meri Jaan from Alia Bhats Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Sharing the stunning mashup, Mariyam wrote, and another! Blind reaction to this Pasoori mashup with Yogesh Sharma.”
Since being uploaded to Instagram, the video has garnered an impressive 15 million views. The comments section was overflowing with appreciation for Mariyam’s outstanding talent, however, opinions differed regarding the reaction of her friends in the background. While some found it disappointing, others praised the presence of friends and how that added to the overall charm of the performance.
A viewer recognized her flawless performance, exclaiming, once again. “However, they also felt that his friends’ reaction was overblown and suggested a more genuine response with a new person.
Another person celebrated the presence of friends, calling them the type of best friend we all deserve.”
One commenter enjoyed the reaction of his friends, humorously suggesting that they should receive an Oscar for their exaggeration.”
One user was moved by the video, expressing how the inclusion of “Bella ciao” gave them goosebumps and blew them away.
Interestingly, even Bollywood star Aparshakti Khurana joined in the admiration, simply declaring, Woah.”
RJ Mariyam Kisat seems to have the golden touch when it comes to creating viral sensations. Her previous video, just like her latest one, gained huge popularity.
In the video, she skillfully mixed the Grammy-winning song Unholy with popular Hindi tracks Ram Chahe Leela and Ramta Jogi.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/viral/this-medley-featuring-bella-ciao-pasoori-and-bollywood-hits-is-an-unmissable-crossover-7943737.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A map from 1,001 novels shows us where to find the real America
- This mix featuring Bella Ciao, Pasoori and Bollywood Hits is a must-have crossover
- Tennis: Champions crowned as City tournament completes seven-day run
- Students from Dublin and Limerick dive below the surface The Irish Times
- Imran Khan has achieved a lot
- Daily horoscope for May 29, 2023
- Nvidia Leverages Israeli Innovation To Build Generative AI Cloud Supercomputer
- Are earthquakes becoming more frequent in Australia?
- Jokowi opens sea sand mine export tap after 20-year ban
- Actor says he needs on-set therapist following racist backlash to ‘Rings of Power’
- “Dream school” for top-10 national quarterback
- US retailer Destination XL net sales of $125.4 million in Q1 FY23