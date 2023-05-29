Actor Kennedy on the Cannes celebrity red carpet: At least watch the film | Bollywood

Abhilash Thapaliyal is back from his first Cannes Film Festival appearance and brimming with excitement as he didn’t just walk the red carpet but star in the film, Kennedy, which received a 7-minute standing ovation in the section midnight screening. The actor accompanied director Anurag Kashyap and co-stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat to Cannes and reveals he paid for his own expenses. However, he is not very happy that fashion is becoming a bigger talking point than movies at the event and insists on the need for stars to talk about what the festival is really about. Read also : Anurag Kashyap fixes Sunny Leone’s dress at the Cannes premiere of their film Kennedy. Show Abhilash Thapaliyal attended the screening of his film Kennedy at the Cannes Film Festival.

In a revealing interview with Hindustan Times, Abhilash answered all questions about everything happening at the film festival. Excerpts:

So, how was your first Cannes?

Now I know what is really going on inside, until now I had only seen celebrities on the red carpet. Our film Kennedy was screened in the biggest hall in Cannes. The most amazing thing that happened was the seven-minute standing ovation. Nobody cheered me on at school for seven minutes.

You have given a Pahadi touch to your Cannes outfit. Why do some celebrities choose top designers and some wear clothes from their home country?

Mainly Hindustan, then my state of Uttarakhand. The bandhgala I wore was Indian, they are not worn in the hills. The stole came from Uttarakhand. There’s no difference between the two – those with easy access go to designers and those who want something from home or think the designers won’t do it justice and keep doing their own thing. My designer Sarab Khanijou is among the best in the country. I went to him because he himself is Pahadi like me and knew what I expected of him. Amardeep Kaur was there, she had a certain understanding with Sarab.

It’s a good thing that both types of people are making headlines. My goal was for people to talk about my condition, our dress form. Because it’s my identity. I come from Uttarakhand, I had to bring Hindustan, my culture there. I made it very clear that I won’t be wearing a suit or a tuxedo because we’re not talking about movies here, but about what you wore on the red carpet. It’s a good thing for a film festival, but if it happens, instead of bashing it, the opportunity can be used for a good cause.

Fashion is more honored than cinema at Cannes.

Now we’re talking about the movie, Kennedy. He got a standing ovation and I see my pictures on the big billboards. But yeah, it’s not a MET gala, it’s a film festival. The focus should be on movies. I read somewhere and I don’t know if it’s true that celebrities walk the red carpet at movie screenings and then leave without watching the movie. It’s a disrespect to this movie that you just take its ticket to just walk the red carpet and not watch the movie. It’s okay to walk the red carpet, at least watch the movie and share your answer. It’s a democratic setup, even you and I can go to Cannes if you can afford it.

Tell us how the film screenings at Cannes are going.

You are not supposed to buy a ticket. They are available and you must reserve them. If you book them and don’t show up for the screening, you may be blacklisted. It is our responsibility to talk about the film festival more than the looks. We have to talk about the look but we also have to talk about the Martin Scorsese film. If more than Martin Scorsese, social media influencers will be in vogue – that sounds sad for the festival. It is a festival of filmmakers, actors, directors. I would like to be known for my work rather than what I wear.

The entire film is screened in Cannes and not just portions. Usually the cast and crew of the film watch the film with you in the room. Usually no seats are vacant, Kennedy was screened in the largest theater – it was a 2000 seat theater. There are certain rules – for the midnight screening, you cannot come in casual attire or just a shirt or pants. You must wear a tuxedo, be properly dressed, but something you can sit comfortably in.

Don’t you think it’s not possible to sit for 2 hours in those exquisite dresses with trains?

I sat very comfortably during Kennedy’s screening. People should then wear something they can walk the red carpet in and watch the movie in. Finally, it’s a film festival and not a MET gala and should be treated as such.

You must have walked the red carpet before.

No. It was my first and that too in Cannes and it was an incredible experience. I’ve only walked the red carpet at the HT Style Awards and the HT OTT Awards. I had to go there because my movie Kennedy was showing there, otherwise I might not have been able to afford it.

When so many celebrities go to Cannes, who pays for their travel, their food and their stay?

I paid for my trip and my stay. Our film does not come from a major production house. We all made this movie together. If my film was not selected, I might not have gone and also, I might not have received the invitation. Now if I have a chance next year I will try to go back. The impact of the festival is such that on my flight home I was watching Triangle of Sadness, which won at Cannes last year.

Anurag wrote your character in Kennedy with you in mind. Tell us about the role.

It was the biggest compliment. My character has a big impact on Kennedy’s life, after which his journey is as it is.

Tell us about Anurag’s working style.

He is full of honesty and love. When you work with a director like him, you tend to prepare too much. I was too prepared. I attacked my lines and I thought about the nuances that I could bring to my scenes. When you go there, his working style is very simple. He briefs you and lets you do it. He’ll be like, ‘why are you doing this, take it easy’. He met me once in Pune and gave me this film. He didn’t audition me. The character is very close to my own personality. For the first time, it’s just an extension of my personality.