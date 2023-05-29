Hippo Campus returns to Chicago on tour for a new EP Wasteland Hippo Campus returns to Chicago with a new EP Wasteland





Hippo Campus performed a packed show at the Salt Shed on Wednesday evening, promoting the release of the group’s latest EP, “Wasteland”. The Minnesota indie rock band performed in Chicago last year at the Riviera Theater, shortly after the release of his latest album, “LP3”. Despite the quick turnaround, he managed to pack the new salt shed with enthusiastic fans. Before Hippo Campus took the stage, Gus Dapperton gave an electric performance filled with singing, jumping and dancing on chairs. Fans have received well the energy and music of the popular indie artist, singing and rocking. Hippo Campus then took the stage, greeted with deafening cheers as the crowd waited for their set to begin. The group started with “South”, one of his first songs from 2015, before playing “Yippie Ki Yay” from the new EP and the popular 2021 single “Bad Dream Baby”. The gig was obviously fun for the band and the fans. As the band danced around the stage and played their 2017 hit song “Way It Goes,” the crowd jumped up and down in near perfect unison with the beat. Even though the song was released six years ago, it remains one of Hippo Campus’ most streamed tracks on Spotify.

Gus Dapperton opens the show. Colored lights filled the high ceilings and upper sections of the Salt Shed as Hippo Campus continued to play a variety of songs from its discography, including “Suicide Saturday”. from his debut EP and “Monsoon” from his debut studio album “Landmark”. Hippo Campus closed the show with some of their best-known songs, including “Bambi”, the titular track from their 2018 album, and “Boys” from “LP3”. Fans listened and sang as lead singer Jake Luppen burst into the chorus: “Kissing boys, missing work / I’m hungover from your words / Even New York is the worst / All these nights are hazy.” The band came out for an encore, ending the night with “Buttercup” to thunderous applause. Although playing in a venue larger than the Riviera, Hippo Campus maintained a sense of community and intimacy usually reserved for smaller venues. Hippo Campus will continue its tour in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @joanne_n_h Related stories: — Voting is on: Saint Motel’s ‘The Awards Show’ tour is set to be a hit with fan-picked songs — JID and Smino share love on Chicago leg of ‘Luv is 4Ever’ tour — Captured: jxdn headlines Chicago’s fall show

