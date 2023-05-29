Entertainment
Entertainment figurehead trial: Man is a creep and a sex addict, plaintiff tells jury
A leading figure in New Zealand’s entertainment industry is on trial in the High Court in Rotorua. Photo/Andrew Warner
A young woman who says she was indecently assaulted by an entertainment figurehead told a High Court jury the man was a creep and a sex addict.
The man, whose name is provisionally suppressed until the end of his trial in Rotorua, pleaded not guilty to 25 counts of serious sex and drug-related offences.
The offenses relate to allegations that the man raped or sexually assaulted nine women on separate occasions over several years. On some occasions, the allegations are that the man used illegal drugs before committing the offences.
The young woman who is testifying today was a teenager when she claimed to have been the victim of an indecent assault. She denied suggestions by the man’s attorney that she had had sex with the man before the night of the alleged offence.
According to the Crowns case, while in a house with other people, the man tried to kiss the young woman and asked her to hold his hand, grabbed her forcefully and pulled her down. tried to push her into an adjoining room. She resisted and fought to get him to stop.
The woman said earlier in her testimony that the man came to her home in the weeks after the offense and passed a torch through the bedroom window. He then knocked on doors and windows while the young woman and her mother hid in the hallway.
The young woman’s mother filmed the incident and the video was shown to the jury last week.
Under cross-examination by the man’s attorney, Ron Mansfield KC, the woman admitted that prior to the incident she and another friend of the same age had traveled to another city and the man had paid their hotel. She said she thought it would be fine because the man was staying at another hotel.
She said the man supplied drugs and alcohol to her and her friend, including making replicas of what they thought was MDMA (ecstasy). The man later told her the drug was methamphetamine – something she was angry about as she said she would never touch that drug because it was next level.
The woman said she now knew what the man looked like and said he had a weird power of control because of who he was and he felt he could do whatever he wanted with the women. She said he was a bad guy.
He was addicted to sex. It’s just a fact.
Mansfield suggested the man and young woman had sex while staying at the out-of-town hotel and on another occasion when he visited her home. The young woman replied: Absolutely not.
Mansfield asked the young woman if it was correct that the man tried to kiss and hold her hand on the night in question because it was expected because the couple had already had sex. The woman said no.
I didn’t care about him and thought he was a bad guy.
Mansfield suggested to the woman that the couple would share flirtatious text messages, which the woman denied.
The woman said she would like to see these messages if it was true. Mansfield instead asked the woman if she still had messages on her phone, to which the woman said no because there are five phones and she no longer had access to her Facebook messages.
When shown a text message supposedly from her, the young woman said it was fake as she didn’t send messages using commas and exclamation points like that.
The trial is in its third week and was expected to last at least six weeks. It’s before Judge Layne Harvey and a jury of nine women and three men. Anna Pollett appears for the Crown.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/rotorua-daily-post/news/leading-entertainment-figure-on-trial-in-rotorua-was-a-creep-and-sex-addict-complainant-tells-jury/5UMEE2PQXVDFPE62Z3IV5U4CXU/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Entertainment figurehead trial: Man is a creep and a sex addict, plaintiff tells jury
- TCU triumphs in 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Finals
- Fahmaan Khan: The actor in me will feel smothered if I start worrying about the ratings
- World leaders congratulate Erdogan on his re-election in a historic run-off
- Pair these road scenes with their good Bollywood songs
- come to Scotland; Pickleball the sport of the stars
- Shaias celebrates over 100 years in the family business
- Melbourne has been hit by the largest earthquake in more than 120 years
- Two teenagers attacked by man during mass unrest in Bishopbriggs | british news
- Hippo Campus returns to Chicago on tour for a new EP Wasteland Hippo Campus returns to Chicago with a new EP Wasteland
- Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s next US trip could be as groundbreaking as Manmohan Singh’s visit in 2005
- Erdogan wins Turkish elections, says Joko Widodo: Congratulations brother