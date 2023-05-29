Entertainment figurehead trial: Man is a creep and a sex addict, plaintiff tells jury

A leading figure in New Zealand’s entertainment industry is on trial in the High Court in Rotorua. Photo/Andrew Warner

A young woman who says she was indecently assaulted by an entertainment figurehead told a High Court jury the man was a creep and a sex addict.

The man, whose name is provisionally suppressed until the end of his trial in Rotorua, pleaded not guilty to 25 counts of serious sex and drug-related offences.

The offenses relate to allegations that the man raped or sexually assaulted nine women on separate occasions over several years. On some occasions, the allegations are that the man used illegal drugs before committing the offences.

The young woman who is testifying today was a teenager when she claimed to have been the victim of an indecent assault. She denied suggestions by the man’s attorney that she had had sex with the man before the night of the alleged offence.

According to the Crowns case, while in a house with other people, the man tried to kiss the young woman and asked her to hold his hand, grabbed her forcefully and pulled her down. tried to push her into an adjoining room. She resisted and fought to get him to stop.

The woman said earlier in her testimony that the man came to her home in the weeks after the offense and passed a torch through the bedroom window. He then knocked on doors and windows while the young woman and her mother hid in the hallway.

The young woman’s mother filmed the incident and the video was shown to the jury last week.

Under cross-examination by the man’s attorney, Ron Mansfield KC, the woman admitted that prior to the incident she and another friend of the same age had traveled to another city and the man had paid their hotel. She said she thought it would be fine because the man was staying at another hotel.

She said the man supplied drugs and alcohol to her and her friend, including making replicas of what they thought was MDMA (ecstasy). The man later told her the drug was methamphetamine – something she was angry about as she said she would never touch that drug because it was next level.

The woman said she now knew what the man looked like and said he had a weird power of control because of who he was and he felt he could do whatever he wanted with the women. She said he was a bad guy.

He was addicted to sex. It’s just a fact.

Mansfield suggested the man and young woman had sex while staying at the out-of-town hotel and on another occasion when he visited her home. The young woman replied: Absolutely not.

Mansfield asked the young woman if it was correct that the man tried to kiss and hold her hand on the night in question because it was expected because the couple had already had sex. The woman said no.

I didn’t care about him and thought he was a bad guy.

Mansfield suggested to the woman that the couple would share flirtatious text messages, which the woman denied.

The woman said she would like to see these messages if it was true. Mansfield instead asked the woman if she still had messages on her phone, to which the woman said no because there are five phones and she no longer had access to her Facebook messages.

When shown a text message supposedly from her, the young woman said it was fake as she didn’t send messages using commas and exclamation points like that.

The trial is in its third week and was expected to last at least six weeks. It’s before Judge Layne Harvey and a jury of nine women and three men. Anna Pollett appears for the Crown.