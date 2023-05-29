Priyanka Chopra struggled to learn Bollywood dance in her debut film Andaaz, producer Suneel Darshan reveals





By India Today Entertainment Bureau: Priyanka Chopra is the most searched actress in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Her Citadel show recently ended on Prime Video and the actress has been praised for her acting skills. Recently, producer Suneel Darshan revealed that Priyanka struggled to learn Bollywood dance for her debut movie, Andaaz. PRIYANKA CHOPRA COULD NOT DANCE REVEALED BY ANDAAZ PRODUCER Andaaz, which also starred Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar, was Priyanka’s stepping stone to Bollywood. As revealed by the producer himself, the actress struggled to live up to the directors’ expectations for the dance number despite her tenacity and their unwavering support. The dance moves in the song, Allah Kare Dil Na Lage, were very complex and problematic for PeeCee. Due to this, production was temporarily suspended and the entire cast and crew left for Mumbai. At that time, Akshay’s wife, Twinkle, was expecting their first child, so the producer and director gave them a month’s break. Meanwhile, while Akshay helped his wife and cared for their newborn baby, Priyanka devoted herself to learning to dance. Realizing that Priyanka needed more practice, the film’s producer, Suneel Darshan, quickly enrolled her in a rigorous 45-day dance program with well-known choreographer, Veeru Krishnan. READ | Priyanka Chopra recalls the moment she felt “overwhelmed” by failure. Said ‘I’ll go into my shell’ In an interview with ETimes, the film’s producer, Suneel Darshan said, “Yes, it happened. And exactly at that time, Akshay Kumar’s wife, Twinkle, was expecting their first child and her due date was approaching. Akshay suggested that we take a break, go back to Mumbai and come back about a month later. And yes, I signed up Priyanka with Veeru Krishnan. Post that, however, everything went well. Later, they headed to Cape Town and Priyanka was able to perform the dance number perfectly. This left the director and producer remarkably impressed. ABOUT ANDAAZ Andaaz was a 2003 Bollywood romance film directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Suneel Darshan. The film starred Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra, and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Andaaz was also Priyanka and Lara’s first film. There was also Aman Verma, Johnny Lever, and Pankaj Dheer, among others, who played key characters in the film.

