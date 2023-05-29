Actress Jane Fonda launches Director’s Award certificate at Cannes 2023





Jane Fonda awarded the Palme d’Or During the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Hollywood actress Jane Fonda threw an award certificate behind director Justine Triet. The 85-year-old actor awarded the Palme d’Or to French director Justine Triet for her thriller “Anatomy of the Fall”. After accepting the award, the director unwittingly left the scroll on the podium. Ms Fonda tried to report her, reported page 6. She hurried to catch the director’s attention. When Ms. Triet didn’t hear, Ms. Fonda became exasperated and threw the certificate at the manager as she walked away. The parchment hit the back of Mrs. Triet’s head and it soon fell to the ground behind her. Video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. Watch the video here: Thank you Jane Fonda who launches behind Justine Triet’s back, her price forgotten on the desk after her politicized speech. pic.twitter.com/3Pf79L4lEw Seb! (@seb_a_will) May 27, 2023 The internet hailed Ms Fonda’s star gesture and called the actor a ‘queen’ with a ‘great shot’. The legendary actor recalled his first appearance at Cannes in 1963. “The last time I came (to the festival) was in 1963, many of you weren’t even born yet… There were no female directors competing at that time and there never occurred to us that there was anything wrong with it… We have made progress, but we still have a long way to go.” Still, she noted, perhaps presaging what was to come, “We have to celebrate change when it happens. This year is the first time there are seven female directors competing.” , according to Deadline. Ms Triet became the third woman to win the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival. She joined Jane Campion (1993’s The Piano), and, more recently, Julia Ducournau who won for Titanium in 2021. The awards ceremony took place on Saturday. Ms Triet was adamant in her acceptance speech and addressed recent social unrest in France over retirement age reforms. She said: “This year, our country has experienced a historic conflict… This conflict has been shockingly denied and suppressed, and this increasingly uninhibited dominant power model is erupting in many areas; obviously, this is socially where it is the most shocking, but we also see it in all spheres of society, and cinema is no exception.The commodification of culture that the neo-liberal government defends is breaking down the French cultural exception. I dedicate this prize to all the young girls and boys who are directors and to those who today are incapable of making films. We see ourselves making room for them, the place that I took 15 years in a slightly less hostile world that still considered it possible to make a mistake and start over, according to the deadline.

