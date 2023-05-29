Entertainment
Music in town: Mercedez Marie
WILLIAMSBURG Tunes in Town is an occasional series that will catch up with some of the local musical talent that calls Hampton Roads home.
Mercedez Buchan has always loved acting. Doing shows for her family is how she grew up. Today, at 20, this is still what drives him.
Buchan, whose stage name is Mercedez Marie, has been working on releasing his own music. The pop singer started making music at a young age, knowing full well that recording music was what she wanted to do as a career.
“I’ve been singing and entertaining since I was a tiny baby. I come from a retired military family, so I grew up overseas in Germany. We moved to the United States when I was seven years old. I first started dancing, then singing and acting. I fell in love with the arts as I took classes and learned more about the potential career that I could have,” Buchan said.
At the age of 13, Buchan began taking technical classes where she learned exactly what her voice could do. During her studies, she realized that it could be a career.
“I came out of those classes and started to really think, ‘how can I make this happen?’ I wanted to pursue more than just sing and act, I just went all in and knew that was what I wanted and what I was meant to do,” she explained.
At 15, Buchan is working on his first professional project. Through this project and working in a professional capacity, she learned the ins and outs of the business.
“I was just a little girl who dreamed of singing, but when it comes to the entertainment industry, it’s so much more than that. It was a big growth stage for me. I learned that the industry was writing, producing, recording, singing, performing, selling, marketing and more,” Buchan said.
Working on albums is the passion that ignites her soul, but also frees her from the mental and physical stresses of everyday life.
“Music has always been my release. I wasn’t in my head when I was singing. It was just a feeling and a connection that I can establish with people through words. Through the emotions of everyday life, music is so powerful,” Buchan said.
After attending iPop!, an event that brings unknown talent together in front of casting agents and directors, Buchan was thrust into the world of professional auditions.
“At iPop!, it was just this endless revolving door of auditioning for so many different people and for so many different projects to try to open my own door. It was the most intense audition and everyone in the room was so amazing. It wasn’t just the people from your small town or your friends that you were singing with. They were talented human beings who had the same dreams and wanted the same things as you. was not a competition but it was about the fact that you are not the only one. When I lived this experience, I really discovered that I had a talent, that I am able to do it and that I’m capable of performing,” Buchan said.
Through each musical and audition experience, Buchan remains humbled for all that she has achieved throughout her musical journey. She hopes to be seen as an inspiration, and not just creatively.
“When I first started to set foot in the music industry, I really didn’t know all that it entailed. I just wanted to sing for people and make them smile or cry with me. I didn’t know that music had a bigger impact and someone with a platform is showing people a bigger message. Life is hard enough and we as people just have to make the most of it. Everyone has traumas and paths, we can accept them and change them and create the world we want through the arts,” Buchan said.
More Buchan music will be coming later in the year. His music is currently available on all streaming platforms. For more information on Buchan, visit @_mercedezmarie on Instagram.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
